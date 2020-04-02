A snapshot of Douglas under siege

Californians who’ve escaped the lockdown are rolling around Carson Valley looking for shelter from the Golden State, reported a Minden resident in an email received by The Record-Courier on Tuesday.

They may have jumped from a frying pan to a smaller frying pan after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevadans who weren’t engaged in essential activities to remain home.

A crowded skatepark in Gardnerville over the weekend lit up social media over the weekend, while others wondered whether the lockdown was worth the effort.

Gardnerville resident Kurt Griffin wrote the Douglas County commissioners to terminate the business shutdown ordered by Sisolak on March 17.

“It’s unjustified, poorly thought out and hurting too many people and businesses,” Griffin wrote in a comment card for county commissioners virtual meeting today.

On the other side of the fence, Tahoe resident Phil Olivieri asked commissioners to restrict vacation home rentals during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Bay Area people from California are now renting Nevada properties putting strain on our Lake markets and health facilities,” Olivieri said in his comment. “Large younger groups wander the public spaces with no social distancing.”

With a sixth Douglas County case of the coronavirus reported on Tuesday and 16 total cases in the region, residents are experiencing a third week of enforced seclusion.

On Tuesday, a woman in her 50s became the sixth Douglas County case of the coronavirus reported by Carson City Health and Human Services.

Over the weekend, Washoe County reported a man in his 40s was the first Northern Nevada death from the virus. As of Tuesday, the number of dead from the disease in Washoe County was up to three, with 108 active cases. Washoe reported 10 people have recovered from the disease.

Washoe Health officials are investigating the man’s contacts and whether he had any underlying health conditions.

Douglas County has issued more stringent guidelines for those using its parks, and has closed its Topaz Lake campground to overnight use.

Seventy to 100 seniors a day are getting their meals curbside at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center as the coronavirus outbreak entered its third week.

The drive-up program is for seniors and disabled residents, who aren’t enrolled in the county’s Meals on Wheels Program, according to Community Services Director Scott Morgan.

He said that Meals on Wheels seniors are receiving enhanced service such as toilet paper distilled water and other needs that they convey on an individual basis.