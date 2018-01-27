Gardnerville resident Joanne Moore began to drift into a peaceful state as Dr. Susan Barry gently touched her head, neck and shoulders at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center Friday.

Barry, Heart to Heart president, was giving Moore a Reiki massage — an energy healing technique during the 19th annual Senior Health Fair.

"That was the first time I ever had that," said Moore. "It was warm and I could feel my muscles relaxing."

Reiki is a Japanese word that means "universal life energy" and is used to promote relaxation, decreases stress and may lead to deeper levels of healing, said Barry.

"It is an additional healing technique for activating, restoring and balancing the body's natural energy," she added. " A lot of people find it relaxing."

The health fair, sponsored by Douglas County Senior Serves, drew hundreds of people seeking information on local services from more than 30 vendors.

Recommended Stories For You

Companies providing services from dental to health care, rehab centers, legal advisors and more answered questions and provided guidance and resources to the attendees.

The Alzheimer's Association of Carson Valley Medical Center provided Alzheimer workshops for suffers and caregivers to better understand the disease and resources to manage it.

Carson Valley Medical Center offered blood tests at low costs and a variety of wellness screening and tests were offered for free.

"It's a one stop shop," said Barbara Siryet, an Alzheimer's Association volunteer. "It's hard to figure out what to do or where to go and this allows people to get everything they need and find things out for the future in one room."

At a near by booth, people were spinning a wheel of fruits and vegetables and learning the benefits each provides for the body.

For instance, the artichoke is an excellent source of fiber and can help prevent cancer, heart disease and high blood pressure, said Carson-Tahoe Diabetes Education Coordinator Syndi Skilling.

"A diet of lots of fruits and vegetables helps your body produce antioxidants that fight diseases," she said.

Another booth caught some attention from a specific group of people.

Impact Women representative Darnette Hoag explained the nonprofit's mission of inspiring women to reach their potential by coming together.

"As women, we are constantly barraged with messages proclaiming that we are not enough, and we stumble into the comparison trap wondering if we really could make a difference in our lives," she said. "The coolest thing is we have women from the age of 23-87 who are rocking it and inspiring others. It's cool to see all these women come together."

Impact Women is a nonprofit organization through Life Point Church which allows women to come together for "huddles" and conferences that provide resources and support for women of all ages.

What Hoag had to say about the services of the nonprofit was not only fitting for what they provide, but wrapped up what the health fair continues to provide for the community.

"We're here to pour into the lives of each other and say, 'Me too, let's make a difference in our lives and the community,'" she said.