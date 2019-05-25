A message that sinks into our hearts

There is a wonderful and powerful worship song with that title that we sing quite often. I think many times we sing songs and fail to let the words and the message sink into our hearts. The song goes like this.

The splendor of the King, clothed in majesty.

Let all the earth rejoice, all the earth rejoice.

He wraps Himself in light, and darkness tries to hide.

And trembles at His voice, and trembles at His voice

Chorus:

How great is our God, sing with me

How great is our God, and all will see how great

How great is our God.

Age to age He stands, and time is in His hands

Beginning and the End, Beginning and the End..

The Godhead three in one Father, Spirit, Son

The Lion and the Lamb, the Lion and the Lamb

Bridge:

Name above all names, worthy of all praise

My heart will sing how great is our God.

When it comes to how great God is, we find ourselves unable to explain or understand that greatness. Job 9: 8 He alone spreads out the heavens,

And treads on the waves of the sea;

9 He made the Bear, Orion, and the Pleiades,

And the chambers of the south;

10 He does great things past finding out,

Yes, wonders without number.

We have glimpses of His greatness when we ponder the creation, the vastness of the universe and the minute detail of a small flower. We have such a limited capacity to grasp the majesty of His person, yet He said He has revealed Himself to those who are willing to see through the creation itself. Romans 1:20 For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse,

I find it extremely interesting that the more we discover the more we understand we haven’t scratched the surface on all there is to know. Someone said several years ago something like everything that can be invented has already been invented. What an inaccurate and short sighted statement. I think it would be hard to find anyone who would make a statement like that today. To believe that God exist takes faith, but to believe that He doesn’t exist takes more faith. Unless everything that can be known is known, a person cannot declare that God does not exist. To those who believe we have a promise. Heb 11: 1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. 2 For by it the elders obtained a good testimony.

3 By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible.

6 But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.

The promise is that if we believe He exists and we seek Him, He will reward us. Let us seek Him like the song declares and marvel at His greatness.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.