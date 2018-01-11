A chicken soup recipe to calm the chill

After an unseasonably warm December, January has finally brought a touch of wintry weather to the Carson Valley. My hankering for comfort food coupled with a desire to lighten up some menu choices after the holidays set me on a recent search for a brothy soup recipe. I was drawn to this jalapeño lime chicken soup because it includes beans, and I'm always looking for yummy ways to incorporate these little nutritional nuggets into my family's meals.

Beans pack protein, potassium, magnesium, fiber, folate, and iron into a small and cost-conscious package. They also contain little to no fat and do a great job at satisfying hunger cravings.

I found this recipe online at the "Pinch of Yum" blog. It serves 12, combines fresh ingredients with pre-made salsa verde, and can be dressed up with cilantro, cheese, and sour cream just before serving. My husband skipped the sour cream and said it was still delicious.

Jalapeño Lime Chicken Soup

You will need: 4 cups water; 4 cups chicken broth; 2 pounds chicken breasts; 5 jalapeño peppers halved with ribs and seeds removed (I used 4 peppers and enjoyed solid warmth and flavor; make sure to wash your hands thoroughly after handling the peppers and don't touch your eyes); ½ large red onion; 4-14 ounce cans white beans (I used 1 cup dried beans and soaked them first); 2-16 ounce jars salsa verde; 4 limes; ½ teaspoon salt; and fresh chopped cilantro, sour cream, and shredded cheese for serving.

Bring broth and water to a boil together in a large pot. Add raw chicken breasts to the hot liquid; cover and cook (I simmered) for 5-10 minutes. Remove from heat but leave lid on so chicken continues cooking. Check chicken after 20 minutes to make sure there is no pink in the center. Remove cooked chicken from the hot liquid and set aside to cool.

Pour broth mixture through a fine sieve to remove any unwanted chicken fat. Return liquid to the pot over medium heat. Shred chicken breasts with two forks and add them to the pot (I waited until the very end to add the cooked shredded chicken and just warmed it through).

Mince the jalapeño and onion together in a food processor. Add the pepper and onion mixture, white beans, and salsa to the broth and simmer for 30 minutes. Just before serving, squeeze the juice of one lime to the pot. Cut remaining limes into wedges for serving. Add the salt, taste and adjust as needed. Serve with fresh cilantro, sour cream, shredded cheese, and lime wedges.

Martin Luther King Jr. day observed

Douglas County offices, schools, and the library in Minden will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Nevada State and City Government offices will also be closed on Monday.

Elks crab feed next weekend

Saturday is the final day to make reservations for the Tahoe/Douglas Elks all-you-can-eat crab feed. Reservations must be pre-paid and no tickets will be available at the door.

The crab feed is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Elks' lodge, 1221 Kimmerling Road, in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

To secure a spot, call Jim at 775-267-9205 or Rich at 626-222-6356.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.