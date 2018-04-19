65-year-old goes to prison for using methamphetamine

With only a few months left to go before his probation expired, a 65-year-old man was ordered to serve out a prison term after he used methamphetamine.

Jimmie L. Reimann told District Judge Tod Young that he happened to be behind the wheel when he was under the influence.

Young asked if Reimann's driving under the influence charge could be heard in East Fork Justice Court sooner.

Reimann was ordered to serve the 12-48 month sentence he received for being under the influence in July 2014.

He said he had used methamphetamine for years and that he relapsed.

"I'd done a good job, but the pain is so bad and I couldn't stand it."

He received 79 days time served.

■ A Winnemucca woman will remain in custody after she admitted to possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Alibi M. Smith, 19, will remain in custody until her May 29 sentencing.

She faces a maximum of 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Under the agreement, charges in Washoe County will be dropped.

Smith was arrested for sale and possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Feb. 23, 2017, drug sale in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

■ The sentencing for a California man who is facing prison in connection for trafficking in methamphetamine was delayed until May 15 so it will occur after his codefendent is sentenced on Monday.

Clinton P. Rickman, 29, and Tricia Turria, 24, were arrested in November 2016 after they delivered a half pound of methamphetamine to Minden.

Rickman is a Ridgecrest, Calif., resident, while Turria lives in Inyokern, Calif.

They expected to receive $2,900 in exchange for the drugs, but instead were taken into custody.

Turria admitted a charge of trafficking and faces up to 15 years in prison. A March trial was vacated as a result of her plea.

■ A $10,000 warrant was issued for a Union City, Calif., man who told his attorney he had been admitted to the hospital.

Nathaniel S. Ford, 51, failed to appear for his arraignment on Tuesday.

District Judge Tod Young told Ford's attorney, Kris Brown, that if she can obtain evidence Ford is in a hospital somewhere he would quash the warrant.

■ A Sacramento man, who missed district court on Monday, was taken into custody when he came to Tahoe Township Justice Court the next day.

Adam T. Medina, 38, is facing a felony charge of domestic battery with strangulation in connection with a Feb. 12 incident at the Tahoe Ridge.

He is accused of breaking down a door and punching the victim in the face several times.

■ A man who swiped five $100 poker chips from a casino table received three suspended 12-36 months prison sentences.

David J. Martinez has been in custody since he was arrested on the warrants on Feb. 1.

Martinez admitted to charges related to thefts that occurred after he reached onto a table and grabbed the chips.

He also admitted to taking a credit card out of a purse and making purchases.

He was ordered to participate in Western Regional Drug Court. Young said he would have to remain in custody until drug court started.

■ A San Francisco man who told a judge he threw a rock through someone's window, after he got drunk and fell in Lake Tahoe was fined $750 and told to stop doing stupid things.

Riley M. Slaight, 20, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to willful injury to property, a gross misdemeanor. He was arrested on Jan. 15 at Lake Tahoe.

He was ordered to pay $7,572.43 in the next 30 days. His attorney, Kelli Gallimore, said Slaight was free on $7,500 cash bail, which could go to pay the restitution.

However, District Judge Tod Young said he would require a letter from Slaight's parents saying it was OK to take that money.

Young said he wasn't going to give Slaight jail time.

"You go on and live your life," Young said. "You can do something with your life, but you won't do it drunk."

■ A Carson City woman entered a guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance on Monday after being arrested for shoplifting at the Gardnerville Walmart.

Ann Marie Hurt, 36, was found to be carrying 5.2 grams of methamphetamine in her bra during a jail search in March. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 11.

■ A Carson City man admitted a grand larceny charge on Monday after he rode off on an expensive mountain bike during a test drive.

Kristopher Schutten, 21, entered a guilty plea for grand larceny and faces a maximum sentence of 1-5 years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Schutten was arrested after asking to ride a mountain bike at Play it Again Sports, and then disappeared with it moments later. The bike was later recovered from a man who claimed that Schutten had sold it to him.

Schutten is scheduled for sentencing in Carson in two months. It was ruled that Schutten could continue drug court in Carson and did not have to undergo supervision in Douglas County, so long as his Carson supervision was not lifted before his June 11 sentencing hearing.