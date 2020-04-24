5K Run, Jog, Walk canceled

Tahoe Youth & Family Services 3rd annual 5K Run, Jog, Walk, during Carson Valley Days scheduled for June 13 has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a time and with a route to be determined. This event is the heart of this 2020 nonprofit organization’s family-oriented fund raising activity in Douglas County. Funds supporting mental health and substance abuse counseling come from business sponsors and participants.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services has kept counseling services, staffing and services to clients available through telehealth one-on-one counseling, telephone referral services and live Facebook series with counselors answering questions. The agency has followed California and Nevada coronavirus orders to keep residents healthy and safe. There are numerous worthy organizations needing your support right now. Tahoe Youth & Family serving Douglas County and South Lake Tahoe youth and families asked people keep them on their donation list.