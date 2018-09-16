4-H Sign-up Nights is Monday

Douglas County 4-H Sign Up Night is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday for ages 5-19 and their parents at The Carson Valley United Methodist Church at 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

4-H is a Youth Development Program of The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.

4-H members participate in hands on learning to gain important life skills throughout the year. In each project, youth can learn: public speaking, community service, team work, record keeping and goal setting.

4-H Projects for 2018-2019:

4-H "Cloverbuds" Project (for ages 5-8 years old as of Jan. 1, 2018)

Hands-on discovery of Animals, Cooking, Crafts, Hiking, Gardening, and the local community.

4-H Regular Projects (youth must be ages 9-19 as of Jan 1, 2018):

Baking (9-10), Beyond Crafts (9+), Community Gardening (9+), Crochet/Knitting (9+),

Goats (9+), Hiking (9+), Horsemanship (9+), Hunting Skills (11+), Rabbits (9+), Sewing (9+),

Sheep (9+), Shooting Sports (9+), Steers (9+), Speaking with Confidence (9+), Swine (9+), and Teen Ambassadors (13+ as of Sept 17, 2018)

Most Projects have nominal supply fees due in early October.

There are no fees due at sign-up night. T-Shirts will be available to purchase, cash/check only.

4-H staff and volunteer leaders will be on hand to answer questions, provide project calendars and information. Each project has its own unique calendar dates and requirements. All slots are on a first come-first serve basis and projects do fill up fast!

For info call (775) 782-9960 and ask for 4-H Information.