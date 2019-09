For the fourth year, Douglas County’s 4-H youth development programs will benefit from bingo for pumpkins, better known as Pingo.

Sessions are 1 and 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

Doors open at noon and 3 p.m.

Sponsored by the Corley Ranch and Joe Benigno’s Tree Service, Pingo is open to all ages. Two game boards are $1.

For more information, call 4-H at 775-782-9960.