4.0 earthquake reported at Lake Tahoe

An earthquake rattled Lake Tahoe at 3:08 p.m. by the University of Nevada Seismology Lab.

The quake was confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey. Carson City and Reno residents reported feeling the shaking.

There have been no reports of damage.

More than 75 Truckee residents reported feeling the earthquake to the U.S. Geological Survey web site, while 41 Incline residents said they felt it, as did 34 Tahoe City residents.

The Nevada Seismological Laboratory revised the intensity of the quake, which was originally listed at 4.06, down to 3.9.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc73078235#dyfi