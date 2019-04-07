38 Jacks Valley students receive Block E award
April 7, 2019
Jacks Valley Elementary awarded 38 students the most distinguished honor- the Block E award. The Exceptional Eagle Award is earned through hard work, good grades, and excellent citizenship.
BLOCK "E" LETTER
Mrs. Jacobson
Alexa Atkinson
Ali Molina
Illianna Enriquez
Abigail Pulido
Lauren Ward
Brady Rothe
Kevin Nicholas
Mathias Fonoti
Nathan Garrison
Christopher Giorgi
Mrs. Torres & Mrs.Jezek
Arielle Carrasco
Bella Kane
Sasha Rossan
Izzy Whitson
Melanie Zepeda
Dominic Centanni
Joey Noble
Spencer Rossan
4th Mrs. Borgman
Carly Dickens
5th Borgman
Victoria Castiblanco
Linda Chaidez
5th Mrs. Linford
Sara Summers
Mollie Diaz
Noel Mier-Ceballos
5th Mrs. Harmon
Christen Collins
Ayva Gunter
Camila Gutierrez
Kimberly Morlan
Nickolai Love
Morgan Parsh
Nicholas Montes