38 Jacks Valley students receive Block E award

Jacks Valley Elementary awarded 38 students the most distinguished honor- the Block E award. The Exceptional Eagle Award is earned through hard work, good grades, and excellent citizenship.

BLOCK "E" LETTER

Mrs. Jacobson

Alexa Atkinson

Ali Molina

Illianna Enriquez

Abigail Pulido

Lauren Ward

Brady Rothe

Kevin Nicholas

Mathias Fonoti

Nathan Garrison

Christopher Giorgi

Mrs. Torres & Mrs.Jezek

Arielle Carrasco

Bella Kane

Sasha Rossan

Izzy Whitson

Melanie Zepeda

Dominic Centanni

Joey Noble

Spencer Rossan

4th Mrs. Borgman

Carly Dickens

5th Borgman

Victoria Castiblanco

Linda Chaidez

5th Mrs. Linford

Sara Summers

Mollie Diaz

Noel Mier-Ceballos

5th Mrs. Harmon

Christen Collins

Ayva Gunter

Camila Gutierrez

Kimberly Morlan

Nickolai Love

Morgan Parsh

Nicholas Montes