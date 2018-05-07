353-home Ranchos project goes to planning commission

A Gardnerville Ranchos project that has been on the books for a dozen years is seeking several alterations to the original plan approved in 2006.

Rancho Sierra was originally approved for 307 homes on 80 acres off the south end of Tillman Lane in July 2006. While the original zoning has since expired, the amendment that changed the master plan to allow single family residential with 8,000-square-foot average lots remains in the master plan.

In order to build the 353 homes, the owner will have to obtain development rights from agricultural land.

Developers are seeking seven variances, according to the staff report prepared by planner Louis Cariola.

One of the variances sought is to the requirement for a full secondary access to the property after 20 lots are built.

The developer is proposing a graded gravel road until they build 103 homes, when they'll complete the onsite road, and then offsite roads after 199 homes are built.

Under the phasing plan, the road would go from Tillman Lane to Heritage Lane and then offsite from Heritage Lane to Dressler Lane.

The land is owned by Ranchos Sierra Group, which was formed in 2013. The property belonged to Frederick Dressler until it was sold in 2005, according to the Assessor's Office.

Lots on the property would include 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 square feet in size.

Most of the variances relate to street and right of way widths and intersection separations. The Falk-Tillman Ditch passes through the property, which county code says should be given a 50-foot berth on either side.

The developer has a letter from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that the ditch is not a water of the U.S. In 2006, the water conveyance advisory committee determined that abandonment of the ditch won't affect downstream users.

Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden.