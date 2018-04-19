$3,000 donated to support ASPIRE Academy

The Carson Valley Kiwanis Club donated $3,000 recently to ASPIRE Academy in support of the school's student recognition program.

"The Kiwanis members were impressed by the purpose and importance of the sweatshirts for our students," said ASPIRE Academy Principal Marty Swisher.

The sweatshirts recognize students who demonstrate responsibility, respect, and integrity in their attendance, academics, and attitude.

"Next to graduation, this is the highest honor our school awards to our students," said Swisher.

Swisher said the donation will allow the school to give recognition sweatshirts through the 2018-2019 school year.

"Our school community is thankful for this donation in order to recognize the great work many of our students accomplish," said Swisher.