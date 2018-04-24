3 injured in TRE wreck

One person was helicoptered and two transported by ambulance after a vehicle collision at Highway 208 and Albite Road in southern Douglas County.

According to medical personnel on scene, two vehicles collided head on at about 6:50 p.m.

One victim was taken by Care Flight helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center while another was taken by Mono County ambulance to Carson Valley Medical Center.

Four vehicle occupants refused treatment.

East Fork Fire Protection District and Mono County firefighters responded to the scene, along with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies, as well as the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Highway 208 was closed by the collision, which allowed the helicopter to land.

It was a busy Friday evening for rescuers.

The collision occurred just as East Fork had three ambulances either out of the county or just returning, Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said.

"On Friday, we had 911 calls that required patient transports to Carson Tahoe Hospital at 5:40, 5:54 and 6:28," he said. "All three of our ambulances were either transporting to Carson Tahoe or were returning from there when the motor vehicle collision was called in at 6:44."

Fogerson said that the initial East Fork response was two paramedic engines, one paramedic rescue, one volunteer engine, a heavy rescue (squad), safety officer and battalion chief.

"Engine 4 in TRE split the three-person company and took Engine 4 and Rescue 4," he said.

Because the Mono County ambulance was closer, it was able to respond before Rescue 14.

East Fork firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Tybo Court off Pinenut Road at about 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found the patio was on fire. They quickly knocked the fire down.

No one was hurt and the fire didn't extend to the home.