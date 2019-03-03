3 Douglas art students up for medals

Three Carson Valley students are nominees For American Visions medals from Douglas County.

Douglas High School seniors Shannon Bunn and Becca Daley, and Carson Valley Middle School eighth-grader Amy Rivera Velasquez received the prestigious awards.

Their work will be exhibited at the Nevada Museum of Art's Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E.L. Wiegand Gallery at 160 W. Liberty St., Reno, through March 15.

Art Museum Senior Vice President of Communications said the nominees are selected as "best of show," among gold key winners.

"These go on to compete nationally at the highest level, with one work from each region earning an American Visions medal.

National medalists are recognized at a national ceremony held at Carnegie Hall in June.

Recommended Stories For You

The students were among 44 gold and silver key winners from the high and middle schools who were recognized in the Scholastic Arts Awards.

More than 2,250 works of art were submitted in 16 categories from Northern Nevada students.