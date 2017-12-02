25th annual Food Drive to begin Monday

For more than 20 years Carson Valley residents have pulled together the biggest food drive of the year, the annual Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive, sponsored by KTVN, Channel 2.

Last year, totals reached more than 222,000 pounds of food, which was donated to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

This year, the 25th annual Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive is 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at the Carson Valley Inn, with expectations of surpassing previous totals, Carson Valley Community Food Closet Associate Director Kate Savage said.

"I can't ever put an expectation on the food donations because we always surpass it, but we are hoping to break $70,000 for the monetary donations," Savage said.

Various community organizations and businesses have already started collecting for the food drive, including RE/MAX Associate, Ginger Easley, ABE Printing, North West Martial Arts and Douglas County Disposal.

"It's always a surprise," Savage said. "Sometimes random businesses we didn't know were collecting will stop by the day of the drive with a truck full of items and it's just like 'sweet, this is a surprise!'"

Recommended Stories For You

Savage said all food and monetary donations during the food drive benefits the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

"Every year it grows and every year Douglas surpasses food totals from both Carson City and Reno," Savage said. " What we receive takes us well into the next calendar year."

The Carson Valley Food Closet serves an estimated 26,000 meals per month and is completely operated through contributions made by residents, local service groups, fundraisers and businesses. The food closet has around 50 core volunteers and receives more volunteers for special projects, like the food drive.

Volunteers and vendors throughout the community will provide their time and services to the drive Friday including, East Fork Fire District, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the National Guard, Marines from the Mountain Warfare Training Center, Nevada Department of Corrections, United Blood Services, Starbucks and more.

"Volunteers are welcome throughout the day. Anyone is welcome to stop by and can help with can sorting, etc.," Savage said.

Also making an appearance at the drive is Santa Claus who will arrive by Care Flight at 9:30 a.m.

New this year, will be a toy drive of new and unwrapped toys, which will be donated to Project Santa Claus to provide gifts for children of Carson Valley this Christmas, said Savage.

Those wishing to donate prior to the food drive can place non-perishable items into plastic bags and place the bags beside trash cans Monday through Friday for pick up by Douglas County Disposal in both Gardnerville and Minden.

Food donations may also be delivered to the Douglas Disposal office on North Lucerne Street, Minden, the Douglas County Transfer Station, 902 Dump Road, Gardnerville or Friday during the drive at CVI.

Some suggested donations include: canned meats and fish, peanut butter, pasta meals, powdered milk, baby formula and food, hearty soups, canned fruits and vegetables, dry cereal and other nonperishable items. Homemade items will not be excepted and donations should be unopened.

A list of specific food items the Carson Valley Food Closest is in need of can be found on their website, carsonvalleycommunityfoodcloset.org For more information, the Carson Valley Community Food Closet, 782-3711.