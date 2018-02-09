25 businesses pass alcohol compliance check
February 9, 2018
Only two of the 27 businesses subject to a compliance check sold to alcohol to minors, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
On Feb. 1, the sheriff's office sent minors to a variety of stores and restaurants across the Valley to purchase alcohol.
Only two, Carson Valley Market and the Tillman 7-Eleven, did not pass the check, and the clerks were cited, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith.
"Underage drinking is a serious public health problem," Smith said. "Alcohol is the most widely used substance of abuse among youth and drinking by young people poses enormous health and safety risks. The consequences of underage drinking affect everyone in the community, by way of property damage, vandalism, violence, injuries and death."
Individual clerks face a misdemeanor, but the business' liquor license can also be affected.
The businesses that passed the check included:
Walgreen's
Sierra Market
Gardnerville Walmart Walgreen's
Golden Gate Grocery Outlet
Rite Aid
Smith's grocery
Highway 395 7-Eleven PJ's Liquor
Ranchos JM Liquor
Dollar General
Ranchos Liquor
World Market Carson Country Market
Target Topsy Walmart Highway 395 JM Liquor
Wildhorse Restaurant Minden AM/PM
Louis Mandarin Restaurant
Minden Pizza Factory
Maverik
Johnson Lane Store
Silver City RV Park