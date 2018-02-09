25 businesses pass alcohol compliance check

Only two of the 27 businesses subject to a compliance check sold to alcohol to minors, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 1, the sheriff's office sent minors to a variety of stores and restaurants across the Valley to purchase alcohol.

Only two, Carson Valley Market and the Tillman 7-Eleven, did not pass the check, and the clerks were cited, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

"Underage drinking is a serious public health problem," Smith said. "Alcohol is the most widely used substance of abuse among youth and drinking by young people poses enormous health and safety risks. The consequences of underage drinking affect everyone in the community, by way of property damage, vandalism, violence, injuries and death."

Individual clerks face a misdemeanor, but the business' liquor license can also be affected.

The businesses that passed the check included:

Walgreen's

Sierra Market

Gardnerville Walmart Walgreen's

Golden Gate Grocery Outlet

Rite Aid

Smith's grocery

Highway 395 7-Eleven PJ's Liquor

Ranchos JM Liquor

Dollar General

Ranchos Liquor

World Market Carson Country Market

Target Topsy Walmart Highway 395 JM Liquor

Wildhorse Restaurant Minden AM/PM

Louis Mandarin Restaurant

Minden Pizza Factory

Maverik

Johnson Lane Store

Silver City RV Park