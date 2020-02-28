2020 Election: File for effect, file

If the 2020 Election was a Broadway show, the next two weeks will be when casting begins.

While several people have talked about running, it’s not official until they file for office.

So far, there are two declared races for Douglas County commissioner. District 3 County Commissioner Larry Walsh is facing a challenge from Topaz Ranch Estates resident Mark Gardner.

North county residents Walt Nowosad and Nathan Tolbert have both said they are going to seek the District 5 seat held by Commission Chairman Barry Penzel. As of Thursday, Penzel has not announced whether he’ll seek a third term on the board.

District 1 Commissioner Dave Nelson has announced he will seek a second term on the board.

Controversy over redevelopment at Stateline and the approval of a master plan amendment on Park property have driven most of the buzz in the county commissioner race, which will likely be settled in the Republican primary in June.

However, those three offices are nowhere near the total up for election in a county that has nearly two-dozen elected boards with as many as 60 different elected offices.

Four seats on the seven-member Douglas County School Board are up for election this year, according to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. Area 1 School Board Trustee Karen Chessel is term-limited out after serving 14 years on the board. Area 4 board member Carey Kangas was appointed in 2017 to fill Neal Freitas’ seat and stood for election in 2018. That seat is on the ballot again this year.

Area 3 trustee Keith Byer, a Lake Tahoe resident, and Carson Valley resident Linda Gilkerson in Area 5 are also up for election this year.

Because school board is nonpartisan, unless there are three candidates or more for a seat, the school board race will appear on the ballot in November.

There is a requirement that candidates live in the district or area for the seat they’re seeking. However, county commission and school board candidates are elected at-large.

Another board that requires candidates to live in their district is the East Fork Fire Protection Board.

District 1 director Terry Faff, District 4 director Jacques Etchegoyhen and District 5 director Steve Mihelic are up for election this year.

To find out what district you live in, visit govotedouglas.com

Also up for election are seats on the three town advisory boards.

There should be four seats up for election on the Genoa Town Board. Board members Linda Birdwell and Gordon Pasley were appointed after only one person filed in 2018. Board members Steven Shively and Patricia Eckman were elected in 2016.

Gardnerville Town Board Chairman Lloyd Higuera and Vice Chairwoman Mary Wenner’s seats are up for election.

In Minden, Town Board seats held by John Stephans and Susie Jackson are up for election.

In addition to the towns, a variety of district board members are up for election, including East Fork Swimming Pool District, Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District, Indian Hills General Improvement District, Kingsbury Grade General Improvement District, Topaz Ranch Estates General Improvement District.