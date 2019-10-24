2019 Nevada Day Parade lineup
Carson City Sheriff, First Responders, & Mayor
Carson City search and Rescue
Douglas County Sheriff
Nevada Hwy Patrol
N. NV DUI Task Force & Washoe Co. Sheriff
Lyon County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue
Department of Corrections
Warren Engine Co. 1
Carson City Fire Department
Nevada National Guard
UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band
Grand Marshal Judge James T. Russell
Governor Steve Sisolak
Lt. Governor Kate Marshall
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
United States Senator Jacky Rosen
Attorney General Aaron Ford
Nevada Secretary of State
Treasurer Zach Conine
Senator Settelmeyer District 17
State Assemblyman Jim Wheeler
Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner
Central Lyon Fire Protection District
Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band
Carson High School Cheer Team
Carson High School NJROTC
Special Olympics Nevada
KTVN 2 News
Renown & Hometown Health
Carson Middle School Marching Band
Coldwell Banker select
Bonanza Casino
Reno Rodeo
Les Schwab
The Carson Nugget Casino
Eagle Valley Middle School
Greater Nevada Credit Union
Reno Orthopedic Clinic
Korean War Veterans Assoc Chapter 305 Carson City
Wells Fargo
Visiting Angels of Carson City
Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
Muscle Powered
Carson Plaza Retirement Community
The Lodge
US Submarine Veterans/Corvina Base
Douglas Tiger Marching Band
Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada
Douglas High School JROTC
Carson City Hyundai
Cecil The Sea Serpent
AFSCME Retirees Chapter 4041
AFSCME – Local 4041
Galena High School Band
Nevada Builders Alliance
FIRST Nevada
The Bus Boy, LLC
Alliance of Wild Horse Advocates
Carson City BMX
Carson City Boxing Club
Nevada For Warren
Carson Rotarians Support Young Leaders
White Pine Band
Prestige Carson Tahoe Care Center
Perelas de Nevada
Dancing Horses
National Pony Express Association-Nevada Division
Jolt Electric LLC
Cactus Air Force Wings & Wheels Museum
Chapter 0388 Vietnam Veterans Carson City
Fernley High School Marching Band
Battle Born Tree Service
Women 2 Women NV
Sierra Lutheran High School
Bethlehem Lutheran School
Carson City Elks 2177
Northern Nevada Celtic Community
Lowry High School Buckaroo Band
Carson City Pop Warner
Mrs. America
Silver State Model T Ford Club
Sagebrush Model A Club
DLL Technologies LLC
Northern Nevada Dems
Battle mountian HS Band
I.J.N FREE Medical Clinics in 5 Nevada Co.
Friends of Silver Saddle Ranch
Capital FFA Chapter
The R&R’s “Retired Rebels “aka” Rebel Rousers”
Carson Animal Services Initiative CASI
Pets of the Homeless
Carson Valley All About Youth Inc.
Virginia City High School Band “Shades of Blue”
EAA 403
Fleet Reserve Association Branch & Unit 137
Carson City Division, USNSCC
Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada Chapter
Polar Express
The Littlest Things
Dayton High School Marching Dust Devil Band
Bulldog Cyber Cafe
Veterans of Foriegn Wars, USA
Walt Nowosad for Douglas County Commissioner
Farmers Insurance
Kerak Shrine
Daughters of the Nile Ammon-Ra Temple No. 56
Valley Amigos
Tesla
Carson City Senior Center
Carson Junior Victory Rollers
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley
Waste Management
Carson City Republican Party
International Folkloric Dancers Reno
Northern Nevada Blue Star mothers
Kid Dental
Nevada Civil War Volunteers
KOLO8 “News Now”
Head Injury Association of Northern Nevada
Silver State Mopars
Pinkerton Ballet Theatre
The Salvation Army
Western Nevada Performing Arts
Tumbleweeds Gymnastics
Unidad Nicaraguense de Nevada USA
Skyline Estates Senior Living and Memory Care
Webstaurant
Shelter Insurance
Sierra Nevada Gymkhana Club
Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization
Miss Pahrump 2019
Forever Dance
Lions District 46 Nevada
US Coast Guard Auxiliary
Sierra Inline Hockey League
Western Nevada College
Charos y Vaqueros del Norte de Nevada
Domestic Violence Awareness Float
Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California
Nevada Northern Railway
Marine Corps League Silver State Detach #630
Raptor Pest Control
People First of Nevada
Battle Born Civil War Reenactors
Uniques Car & Bike Club
Nevada State Railroad Museum
First Nation’s Focus
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony
The Parading Arabians
Youth Theatre Carson City
Johnny Rockets
McQueen ROTC
Truckee Pro Rodeo
Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada
Walker RIver Paiute Tribe Pinenut Festival Royalty
Stewart Indian School Alumni
Pyramid Lake Jr./Sr. High School
Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe
Sierra Nevada Mini Coopers
Truckee Meadows Pest Control
Ballet Folklorico Flor de Castilla
Historical Society of Dayton Valley
Sonic Drive In
Tazmanian Boxing
Houle Truck Trans, LLC
Carson City Fair
Combat Vets Motorcycle Association
Moonlite Bunnyranch
Untouchable Image Northern Nevada Car Club
Maverik
Bernie Sanders Presidential Campaign
Classical Conversations
CASA of Carson City
The President of the Republic of Molossia
Cutting Edge Hair Salon
Capital Post 4, American Legion
Mountain Vista Baptist Church
Optimist Club of Reno
Grace Christian Academy
Circle of Life Community Hospice
Evans Broadcast Company, Inc.
Carson Valley Fastpitch
Silver State Celebrity Pageants
Thursday Night Cruise
AMAC ACTION Chapter NV District 02
Big Frog Custom Apparel
Carson City Library
Friends of Sutro Tunnel
Fight for Nevada
Nevada White Hats
Out West Buidings
The Northern Nevada Sikh Society
The Happy Outlet
National American Miss
Pete for America
Adrenaline Training Center
Senators Cycling
Pershing County
Tech Shield
Fresh Start Carpet Care LLC
D & S Tow, Inc.
Snowshoe Thompson Chapter 1827 E Clampus Vitus
Great Basin Alliance of Clampers
Nevada Storm Women’s Football
Mutant Vehicle Misfits
Black Rock City School District
Controlled Burn
USS Nevada – Burning Man
Devil Mountain Brigade
*Subject to change.