2018 safe year on Douglas highways

A woman, who was struck and killed while walking on Highway 395 near Cradlebaugh Bridge, was the only person killed on a Douglas County highway during 2018.

Sunridge resident Erica McGann was struck and killed after she got out of another vehicle and ran across the highway and into the path of another pickup on Dec. 15.

A preliminary count of the number of highway deaths tracked by the Nevada Highway Patrol showed the lowest number of fatalities in a decade.

The only other traffic death in the county was that of a Carson City man who was killed Sept. 10 on a Pine Nut Mountain trail in Douglas County.

Elliot Jones, 29, was found after numerous law enforcement resources were deployed to locate the wreck near the Douglas-Lyon county line.

That's a marked reduction in the number of highway deaths over 2017 when nine crashes claimed the lives of 11 people. A 12th person succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash at Centerville and Highway 88 that occurred late in 2016.

A fatal DUI was resolved in 2018, when a Carson City woman was sentenced to prison in connection with a June 26, 2017, collision on Highway 50 at Cave Rock.

Kimberly Ann Davis, 41, received 3-10 years for DUI causing death and up to six years for injury causing substantial bodily harm.

Only one 2017 fatality remains on the books as unsolved, that of the hit and run death of Roberto Palomar-Espinoza.

Palomar-Espinoza was walking home along Fremont Street from a party early on the morning of July 1 when he was struck by a vehicle.

His body was found a few hours later where it had been left lying by the street.

Anyone with information regarding Palomar-Espinoza's death is asked to contact Douglas County Investigator Leland Love at 782-6299 or llove@douglasnv.us, or Trooper Doug Hildebrand at 775-687-9717 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us, regarding case No. 170700025. Callers may also contact Secret Witness at 782-7463.