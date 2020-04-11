20-30 Club cancels Easter egg hunt

Trinity Lutheran Preschool students conduct their annual Easter Egg hunt indoors on Friday morning. The preschool broke students into small groups for the hunt.

Kurt Hildebrand

The last time the Carson Valley 20-30 Club canceled its annual Easter egg hunt was front-page news in 1939, when an outbreak of the mumps was raging through the schools.

“Acting on a suggestion of local health authorities and having no desire to endanger children by providing a means of spreading contagious diseases, the Carson Valley 20-30 Club yesterday announced that the egg hunt originally scheduled for Easter Sunday on the courthouse grounds has been indefinitely postponed,” R-C Editor Bert Selkirk reported on April 7, 1939.

On Monday, Club Treasurer Tommy Lovell confirmed that the annual egg hunt set for Easter Sunday in Lampe Park was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Lovell said there’s a ray of sunshine.

“The club voted this past week to reallocate the money that was earmarked for the Easter Egg hunt,” he said Monday. “We will be donating $1,500 to the Family Support Council.”

The Johnson Lane Volunteer Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that it is canceling its annual egg hunt.

Originally part of a Spring Festival fundraiser hosted by the Christmas Belles of Johnson Lane, proceeds went to purchase emergency medical equipment.

Formed in 1974, the department has hosted the egg hunt for at least the past 30 years.

On Friday, children at Trinity Lutheran Church’s preschool held their annual Easter egg hunt indoors. With only about 20 students, children were divided into two smaller groups. Organizers felt it was important to provide the children with a normal activity.

As of Thursday night, nine Douglas County residents have been diagnosed with coroanvirus, with four recoveries, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.