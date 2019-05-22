180 turn out for Remarkable Women

The winners are: Jackie Paris for veteran Karen Lamb for mentor-teacher Jessica Radke for mother Meredith Fischer for young professional Hollie Harvey was a woman to watch Pamela Litka received the award for community involvement Veterinarian Dawn Gleason received the business-entrepreneurship award

It was a full house on Tuesday as The Record-Courier, Carson Valley Medical Center and Coldwell Banker recognized Remarkable Women.

Hosted by the Carson Valley Inn, all 70 nominees received certificates from the sponsors and from U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto.

Renea Louie served as MC for the event, and handed out awards along with Record-Courier Associate Publisher Tara Addeo and Coldwell Banker’s Shele Pandl.

Seven nominees received trophies at the second annual luncheon that brought women from a variety of walks of life together.