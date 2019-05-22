 180 turn out for Remarkable Women | RecordCourier.com

180 turn out for Remarkable Women

Local | May 22, 2019

Kurt Hildebrand

khildebrand@recordcourier.com

The winners are:

Jackie Paris for veteran

Karen Lamb for mentor-teacher

Jessica Radke for mother

Meredith Fischer for young professional

Hollie Harvey was a woman to watch

Pamela Litka received the award for community involvement

Veterinarian Dawn Gleason received the business-entrepreneurship award

It was a full house on Tuesday as The Record-Courier, Carson Valley Medical Center and Coldwell Banker recognized Remarkable Women.

Hosted by the Carson Valley Inn, all 70 nominees received certificates from the sponsors and from U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto.

Renea Louie served as MC for the event, and handed out awards along with Record-Courier Associate Publisher Tara Addeo and Coldwell Banker’s Shele Pandl.

Seven nominees received trophies at the second annual luncheon that brought women from a variety of walks of life together.

