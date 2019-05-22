180 turn out for Remarkable Women
The winners are:
Jackie Paris for veteran
Karen Lamb for mentor-teacher
Jessica Radke for mother
Meredith Fischer for young professional
Hollie Harvey was a woman to watch
Pamela Litka received the award for community involvement
Veterinarian Dawn Gleason received the business-entrepreneurship award
It was a full house on Tuesday as The Record-Courier, Carson Valley Medical Center and Coldwell Banker recognized Remarkable Women.
Hosted by the Carson Valley Inn, all 70 nominees received certificates from the sponsors and from U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto.
Renea Louie served as MC for the event, and handed out awards along with Record-Courier Associate Publisher Tara Addeo and Coldwell Banker’s Shele Pandl.
Seven nominees received trophies at the second annual luncheon that brought women from a variety of walks of life together.