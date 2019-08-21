1,500 acre fire threatens Topaz Ranch Estates

The first big wildfire broke out in the hills above Topaz Ranch Estates on Wednesday afternoon.

The 1,500-acre Canyon Fire was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. by multiple residents.

The fire was burning in Minnehaha Canyon near Sandstone Drive.

Voluntary evacuations began at 3 p.m. in the area east of Canyon Drive. The Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center was set up as the evacuation center.

By 5 p.m. a jet fire tanker dropped retardant on the fire as helicopters dropped water from Topaz Lake on the blaze.

The fire started on Bureau of Land Management territory and a joint command between the BLM and East Fork Fire Protection District controlled operations.

In addition to career and volunteer firefighters from across Douglas County, units from Antelope Valley, Lyon County, Carson City and Truckee Meadows responded to the fire.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Search and Rescue Team went door to door in the neighborhood threatened by the blaze to alert residents to the fire danger.

Douglas County officials urged residents to watch the fire’s progress and be prepared to evacuate should it turn back toward them.