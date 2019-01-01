14 apply for planning commission

IF YOU GO

The new board of county commissioners is committed to a late night for its first meeting on Monday as they sort through 14 applicants for three planning commission positions.

Only chairwoman Anje de Knijf is seeking reappointment to the seven-member board.

Board members Frank Godecke and Stacy Noyes are allowing their terms to lapse without reapplying.

Discussion on the planning commission appointments won't start before 5 p.m. Time has been allotted for each candidate.

In addition to the appointments, commissioners will discuss increasing compensation for planning commissioners from $50 per meeting to $80 per meeting, with a maximum of $400 a month.

Planning commissioners are scheduled to meet 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Recommended Stories For You

Knijf, a Garderville Realtor has served on the planning commission for four years.

Also applying for the advisory panel are:

■ Topaz Ranch Estates resident David Akola, a retired civil engineer.

■ Minden resident Maureen Casey, who served as mayor of Santa Rosa in 1992. She is currently vice chairwoman of the audit committee

■ Gardnerville resident Deni Caster, a retired human resources manager

■ Topaz Ranch Estates resident Mark Gardner, a retired executive.

■ Gardnerville resident Jonathan Hoefer, a retired U.S. Forest Service district ranger.

■ Gardnerville resident James McKalip, a retired inventory control clerk for Safeway. McKalip served on the county manager interview panel.

■ Minden resident Jason Martin, a financial analyst with the Public Utilities Commission

■ Gardnerville resident Donald Morelli, a retired construction manager

■ Gardnerville resident Mark Neddenriep, a financial advisor and fifth-generation Carson Valley resident.

■ Minden resident Joel Potter, a Nevada Department of Transportation associate engineer.

■ Zephyr Cove resident Robert Stern, a retired chief executive officer. He currently serves as vice chairman of the Tahoe Prosperity Center.

■ Pineview Estates resident Douglas Stimpson, a Carson High School instructor

■ Gardnerville resident Karl Turner, a retired business executive.