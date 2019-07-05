Local The way the pendulum swingsJuly 5, 2019 Singing God’s praisesJuly 5, 2019 More Eagles land in Johnson LaneJuly 5, 2019Planning commission to see Park mapsJuly 5, 2019 Two children hurt in July 4th Woodfords crashJuly 5, 2019 Carson Valley celebrates Fourth of JulyJuly 5, 2019 Participating in some home entomologyJuly 4, 2019 Gardnerville to get a MaverikJuly 4, 2019 Valley Fourth will feature barbecues and brassJuly 4, 2019 See more Record Courier E-Edition Recent PollWould you sign a petition convening a grand jury to investigate Tiregate? Yes No MaybeView Results Loading …