12th annual Denim & Diamonds is right around the corner

The Denim & Diamonds annual fundraiser for Austin’s House is Feb. 29.

Each year, Austin’s House hosts an event filled with food, drinks, dinner and dancing along with a live auction with items donated from all over Northern Nevada.

“This year, the event has been moved to Casino Fandango in Carson City to add room and comfort for all the attendees,” organizers said. “A buffet style dinner will be served along with bar service and music to entertain through the night. Austin’s House has introduced an easy way to bid on auction items through attendees’ cellphones.”

Last year’s event featured raffles and both live and silent auctions. Guests bid on a four-night retreat at a chalet in Incline Village, a two-day stay on a yacht in Lake Tahoe, gift baskets from various restaurants, and custom handmade gifts from local artists, among many others. Guests also participated in raffle drawings from items donated by scores of local businesses and friends of Austin’s House.

Tickets and ore information is available at http://www.AustinsHouseNV.org.

Austin’s House is a private, nonprofit emergency shelter and compassionate care home for children ages newborn to 18 who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

“This is the only home in rural Northern Nevada providing a nurturing living and learning environment until the children are reunited with their family, or an appropriate long-term placement is made,” according to proponents. “Every year they must raise more than 50 percent of their annual operating expenses through private donations and fundraisers so that their work of caring for the kids can continue.”

Last year’s fundraising event was a success and the Board of Directors looks forward to the next 10 years of Austin’s House serving the children of Douglas County, Carson City, and the rural areas of Northern Nevada. Inquiries and donations may be made at http://www.AustinsHouseNV.org or by calling (775) 267-6711.