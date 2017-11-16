1,100 Glenbrook residents in the dark after power outage

A power outage in Glenbrook has left 1,100 residents in the dark. The outage occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday night when NV Energy’s equipment failed.

Power was expected to be restored by 1 a.m.

NV Energy said the winter storm is producing high winds and that the company has crews ready to respond to any outages. There are 19 current outages at 11:20 a.m. in Northern Nevada with 14,000 customers impacted.