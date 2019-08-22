$100,000 available to Tahoe nonprofits

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority will distribute $100,000 to local nonprofits resulting from the 30th American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament with organizations invited to apply for funding by 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Applications are available at: https://ltva.org/american-century-championship-donation-request-application/.

For financial support consideration groups must be in the Tahoe Township portion of Douglas County or South Lake Tahoe and meet 501(c)3 certified nonprofit guidelines. Each must provide an outline of their mission, describe how the donation will be used and indicate impact in the community.

Grants will encompass four categories awarding increments of $10,000, $5,000, $2,000 and $1,000 based on: 1) Organizational Sustainability – significant impact on long term growth and stability; 2) Organizational Impact – increasing constituents served; 3) Community Need – distribution of services or support; and 4) Scholarships – for individual participation.

Recipients will be presented with checks at the LTVA Board of Directors meeting, 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at 3 p.m.

The tournament previously directed an additional $26,500 through on-site volunteer organizations and other efforts during tournament week. Recipients included South Lake Tahoe Booster Club, Tahoe Prosperity Center, and Gene Upshaw Memorial Scholarship.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $1.25 million have been distributed to more than 80 local nonprofits to assist 11,500+ individuals. In all, 32 Lake Tahoe area nonprofits received donations from ACC in 2018.

Since its inception in 1990, the tournament has donated more than $5.5 million to local and national non-profits. The nation’s longest running celebrity golf tournament captured the media spotlight with crowd favorites Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo and Stephen Curry among famed sports stars, legends and celebrity competitors. The elite field also featured Charles Barkley, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Larry the Cable Guy, and 16 Hall of Famers and 22 current players, including 10 All-Pros/All-Stars representing major sports.

The financial impact of the recent American Century Championship on the destination has been estimated at $30 million.