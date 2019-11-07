1,000 trick or treaters visit Safety Street

A thousand trick-or-treaters participated in last week’s 26th annual Trick or Treat Safety Street at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

“The Sheriff’s Office through our Explorer program is happy to host the Trick or Treat Halloween Safety Street event,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said. “It is a great event that provides a safe venue for kids of all ages to trick or treat. We especially would like to thank our local businesses and nonprofit organizations that sponsor the event or participate by decorating a booth and handing out candy. This is truly a community event that highlights what makes Douglas County so special.”

Deputy Teresa Duffy said a couple of hundred books, 16 bicycles and two scooters were awarded as part of the event.

Best decorated booths:

1- CV Swim Center/Shipwreck / Pirate theme

2- Town of Minden/ Monsters Inc.

3- CV SoftPitch- Trick or Treat smell my feet

Best family: The Stout family- Garden Gnome themed

Best Teen: Teegun Trahan- Snack vending machine

Best child: Shamus Madsen- Bob Ross