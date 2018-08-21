$1.26 million stormwater plan on deck

IF YOU GO

Funding a stormwater maintenance plan in northern Carson Valley to the tune of $1.26 million will go before Douglas County commissioners Thursday.

Approved during the budget sessions last spring, $1.1 million from the county's general fund will create a stormwater maintenance unit in the Public Works Department, with one supervisor and four stormwater operators.

Commissioners will also be asked to accept the Johnson Lane Area Drainage Master Plan and introduce a floodplain management ordinance.

Commissioners meet 1 p.m. at the Historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden. The meeting will be live streamed.

It has been three years since the last major flash flooding struck the Johnson Lane and East Valley areas. Both the summers of 2014 and 2015 saw property damage in the community at the base of the Pine Nut Mountains.

Flooding the week of July 8, 2015, damaged 162 properties and did $2.2 million in damage to public infrastructure. It was estimated to be a once in 500-year event. That was the sixth wettest July on record in Minden.

It was also the second year in a row flooding sent water and mud into the adjoining neighborhood.

That flood occurred July 20, 2014, when a monsoon dropped 1.21 inches of rain in 80 minutes on Hot Springs Mountain, located near the Douglas-Carson line.

Stemming those floods, could cost $7 million to $9.662 million, not including a $4.9 million dam on Johnson Lane Wash.

The most expensive single improvement on the plan is a series of basins to collect sediment and stormwater rolling off Hot Springs Mountain and down Buckbrush Wash. Slowing a 100-year flood would cost $7.3 million, while the 25-year-flood would cost $5.5 million.

The plan would help the county attract federal grants to help construct the infrastructure.