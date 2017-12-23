Local businesses support charities with cash and food

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates of Gardnerville Realtor Ginger Easley raised nearly $6,900 and donated 91 pounds of food to local organizations in 2017.

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet, Operation Warm, Suicide Prevention Network of Douglas County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and Northern Nevada Giving Tree, which Easley co-founded, were the recipients of her efforts.

"I love where I live and work," Easley said. "All I had to do was ask, and the amazing people of Carson Valley came through."

Easley's efforts include:

March: $700 to the Suicide Prevention Network of Douglas County during their annual event, Gotta Dance!

October: $2,100 for Between Horses and Humans, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching leadership skills to at-risk youth.

October: $2,150 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada's Fall Affair.

November: $1,944 contributed to funds raised by the East Fork Professional Firefighters Association which provided 200 new winter coats.

December: 91 pounds of food to the KTVN Channel 2 Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive at the Carson Valley Inn on behalf of her clients.

"I'm so grateful for the help of my clients and friends because without them none of this would have been possible" Easley said.

City National presented Project Santa Claus with $1,000.

The money helped pay for new toys, clothes, bikes and much more for needed families throughout Douglas County. Project Santa works with the Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club of Minden, Carson Valley Active 20/30 Club, Douglas County Social Services, Carson Valley Food Closet, Family Support Council of Douglas County, China Spring Youth Camp, Carson Valley Sertoma, and Carson Valley Lions Club and more.