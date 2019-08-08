Local band performs at Dangberg Home Ranch

The four-piece band Mo’z Motley Blues returns to perform blues-infected rock, pop, soul, and country music 6:30 p.m. today as part of the Dangberg Summer Festival.

Monique DeHaviland and the band have been performing originals and five decades of cover music geared to make audiences move from the minute the music begins. The band was founded in 2012 and members come from the surrounding Reno-Tahoe area.

The ticket price for the concert is $15 for adults, $10 for members and free for 16 years and younger. Space is limited and the event could sell out. Nonmember tickets can be purchased at dangberg.eventbrite.com.

Nevada State Museum Curator of History Bob Nylen will speak on the history of baseball in Nevada 10 a.m Saturday. This event is free for all to attend.

Pro baseball was slow in coming to Nevada, but the first organized game dates back to 1869 when Carson City bested Virginia City, 81-31. By the early 20th century many Nevada towns and fraternities had organized teams. The copper companies sponsored baseball nines and built diamonds in places like Ruth, Cooper Flat, Ely and McGill; the Northern Nevada Railroad also fielded a team.

“We have an exciting week packed with great talent and fascinating Nevada history. We’re very fortunate to be able to showcase all of this right here at the park,” said Kim Harris, the park’s events manager.

Bring your own seating to all events and no pets allowed; service animals only. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy as no food or beverages will be sold at these events.

Comstock businesswoman and “Ten Years in Nevada” author Mary McNair Mathews will be portrayed by Anita Watson 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

When Mathews arrived on the Comstock, she carried with her more than carpetbags and trunks. Very much a woman of her time and culture, she brought along her values and beliefs, expectations and prejudices. She closely observed and commented upon the people and community she adopted for a time. Mathews wrote about her life on the Comstock and in doing so, provided one woman’s perspective of an intriguing time and place.

Watson is a longtime Nevadan who has always been interested in the people and places of the Silver State. Watson earned her Ph.D. at the University of Nevada, Reno, where she has taught history and been the coordinator of the Shared History Program.

Reno author Brooke Santina will share her fictional novel based on her own experiences 10 a.m. Aug. 17.

“Dishrags to Dirt Bags” tells the story of a meek housewife’s plunge into the often dangerous and mostly crazy world of law enforcement.

Santina was a former housewife turned deputy sheriff. After working in the field for more than a decade, Santina began writing of her experiences as a law enforcement officer in what later became a book. This book will be available for sale and signing on the day of the event.

“Brooke Santina’s story is fascinating and her book is hard to put down,” Harris said.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before each event for anyone who would like an introduction to the park’s history.

The 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival is sponsored by Douglas County, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Inn, Holiday Inn Express – Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

Upcoming events include Chautauqua portrayals of “Annie H. Martin”, “Lillian V. Finnegan” and “Anna N. Harris” as “Sisters of the Sage” on Aug. 28; Dangberg Home Ranch Celtic Faire on Sept. 14, Chautauqua portrayal of “Hiram C. Scott” on Sept. 22; and Douglas High School Class of 1962: “Remembering Carson Valley in the 1950s and 1960s” on Sept. 28.

The full 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at Dangberg.org.