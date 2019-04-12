Local authors unveil 2nd book on Genoa Cemetery

Authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey are scheduled to speak at "A Wildflower Florist," 1503 U.S. Hwy 395 N., in Gardnerville on Sunday. The book signing and open house is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dustman and Hickey will discuss their recently released "Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour, Book 2," of a four-part series. The authors pick up where Book 1 left off as we head north from the southmost section of the final resting spots of many local residents. The authors share relevant stories of Genoa and Carson Valley's earliest and most prominent settlers. Some of the well-known names to be discovered in this segment are the Scossa, Hawkins, Adams, Champagne, and Cordes families.

"Written by two excellent local historians, the information is well-researched and the text is concise. Anyone with an interest in Carson Valley history will benefit from reading this volume," said noted Nevada historian Michael Fischer.

Dustman, in addition to being a local historian, has authored over seven books on the history of Alpine County and Douglas County. She is the organizer of several historic walking tours in local communities and shares many interesting and lesser known tales of these areas on her website Clairitage Press.

Hickey is a multi-generation, lifelong resident of Carson Valley and descendant of more than one pioneer family of the area. She has served on the board of the Douglas County Historical Society, and for many years headed a team on the exhibit committee and is responsible for many of its impressive displays. Hickey also conducts historic tours of the towns and cemeteries of Carson Valley and has portrayed in Chautauqua Eliza Cook, a suffragette and the first woman doctor in Nevada.

Local photographer Judy Wickwire, whose photos appear in the book, will share some of her experience in photographing these historic sites.

Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. For more information see the website clairitage.com.

While you are out on Sunday, we suggest you walk a few doors down from the flower shop and also pay a visit to the East Fork Gallery. It is said to be one of the best kept secrets in the Carson Valley. Located in The Record-Courier center in Gardnerville, the gallery has provided art and gifts to the community since 1979. It houses an impressive collection of paintings, jewelry, greeting cards, glass, ceramics, silk, and wood products. The Gallery invites you to its "Spring Reception" from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1503 US Highway 395 N, Ste K. Come view great art by local artists from Nevada and surrounding areas, (including miniature art). You may meet those very artists, enjoy great snacks and refreshments, and try your luck in the raffle. Drinks and light appetizers will be provided and it's free.

