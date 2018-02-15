Little Faith comes to CVIC Hall

The Carson Valley Arts Council's next concert features Little Faith 7 p.m. March 9 at the CVIC Hall, Minden.

Little Faith is a unique gospel collective comprised of some of Los Angeles's finest artists and musicians rallying together behind a universal, uplifting, and unifying message. Jazz-informed, all Gospel combo, Little Faith reaches back to American music's bedrock for a genuinely inspirational sound. Little Faith will appear in concert in Minden on March 9 at the CVIC Hall.

Members of the group have played with a broad array of icons of classic and contemporary music, and come from wildly disparate beliefs systems, but they all agree on the sheer magnetism of the gospel idiom.

Little Faith features musicians who are confirmed atheists, devout Christians, and New Age seekers. Jack Maeby, the brilliant, veteran keyboardist who spent decades playing with such revered artists as Etta James, The Chambers Brothers, Solomon Burke and Darlene Love, first conceived the group in 2010. The voice of Little Faith is the boundlessly talented singer Nadia Christine Duggin. Nadia has performed with Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, Natalie Cole, Patti Labelle, Avril Lavigne, Taylor Hicks and the popular LA band West Indian Girl. Rounding out the group is Ray Wolffe, on vocals and guitar, who LA Weekly has called "the best unsigned singer out there"; in demand session singer and artist John Michael Knowles (City of Faith and Billy Tulsa); session drummer Jesper Kristensen, known as the "funky hound"; and award-winning songwriter and session mainstay Craig Ferguson, on guitar and pedal steel guitar.

Little Faith has previously garnered strong radio play on independent and college radio outlets across the country and in Europe, and reached #15 on the FAR Roots radio charts. The group has developed a large live band profile both in worship and secular settings throughout Southern California. Recently, Little Faith was named to the official concert artists' roster for the LA County Arts Commission. Together and individually,

Members have performed for services with the Gospel Music Workshop of America, and at houses of worship such as Belmont Baptist Church in Watts, Agape International Spiritual Center, Christian Assembly, Hope Lutheran, St. Matthews Lutheran and First Church of Christ in Los Angeles. Borrowing from New Testament scripture, the idea that "Faith the size of a mustard seed can move a mountain," they strive to include listeners from all faiths, nationalities and walks of life.

Little Faith will be a lively night of music you don't want to miss! Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets, $24 in advance; $28 at the door; and kids under 18 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, or 782-8207 and at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 Highway 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville.

Check out Little Faith's music and videos on their website at http://www.littlefaithmusic.com/.