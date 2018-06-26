Linda Davis leads women’s club tournament

Linda Davis won Flight 1 and produced the best score overall on June 20 during a Carson Valley Women's Golf Club guest day/stroke play tournament.

Davis carded a net 64 to win her flight at the Carson Valley Golf Course, ahead of Kathy Belvel with a 69. Sue Carsten and Priscilla Kramer shot 72 to finish third and fourth respectively.

Darlene Zippwald shot 66 to win Flight 2. Vicki DeVore took second-place at 70, just ahead of Gwynn Guiette's 71 and Helen Brownfield's 72.

Jan Recanzone carded a 76 to win Flight 3 by one shot ahead of Marian Pinkerton at 77. Clarice Lommori shot 80 to take third-place, just ahead of Jan Singyke at 81.

More than a half dozen golfers from other area clubs joined the Carson Valley Women's Club for the event. There will be two additional Guest Days this season — Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.

Carson Valley Men's Golf Club

Recommended Stories For You

Nick Sutter carded a net 72 to pull out a closely-contested Flight A during Carson Valley Men's Golf Club tournament play on June 17.

The tournament held at Carson Valley Golf Course featured a Tip, Tuck, Tough U.S. Open individual stroke play format with tough pin placements.

One stroke separated the top four players, as Marc Menezes, Chris Willing and Tim Davis tied for second-place at 73.

Roger Hala won Flight B with his 65, followed by Mike Davis in second-place at 70 and Richard Brown with a third-place score of 71.

Richard Torok won Flight C at 68, ahead of Sandy Martin in second-place with a 71, while Brent Holderman and Melvin Ness tied for third-place at 74.

Flight D was led by Bruce Sandford's 63. Bob Van Nort took second-place at 72 and John Carey took third-place at 73.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Ken Smitreski on the first hole and Menezes on No. 18.

Empire Ranch senior men

Steve Fagnant, Andrew Warner, Steve Hinckley and Rene Ojeda combined to win Flight A during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament play on June 20 in Carson City.

The winners carded a net score of 103 points in the four-man teams, cha-cha-cha with Stableford scoring format at Empire Ranch Golf Course. Brick Ludington, Bill Allen, Wade Walker and Jeff Surber took second-place on a tie-breaker over John Masiello, Nick Paul, John Lewis and Mike Andrade, as both teams finished with scores of 99.

In Flight B, Gene Gaston, Marshall McCurdy, Hank Teague and a blind bogey partner took first-place with a score of 107. Al Giannotti, Greg Bentley, Skip Yokota and Ken Cuneo took second-place at 100, while the team of Tom Harlow, Ray Huntley, Joe Gibson and a blind bogey partner finished third at 94.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Robey Willis on the fifth hole of the Blue Course, Paul on Blue No. 8, Jim Farcello on Red No. 3 and Hinckley on Red No. 8.

On June 13, John Masiello, Nick Paul, John Lewis and Richard Brown captured first-place during the club's four-man scramble.

The winning team shot a net 44 to win the flight by two strokes at Eagle Valley West Golf Course.

Four teams tied for second-place at 46: Dennis Small, Dennis Justin, Duane Carrol and Steve Reynolds; Fred Coons, Richard Torok, Augie Martinez and Melvin Ness; Bill Allen, Brick Ludington, Wade Walker and Jeff Surber; plus the team of Al Giannotti, Brick Ludington, Wade Walker and Skip Yokota.

Paul Lockwood, Tom Harlow, Ray Huntley and Joe Gibson combined to card a score of 48 for sixth-place.

Closest to the pin winners included David Knighton on the fifth hole, Walker on No. 7, Tom Tedars on No. 13 and John Tierney on No. 17.

Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club

Very little separated the field on June 20 during an Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club three-player best ball scramble tournament on the West Course.

All team scores in the tournament were within seven net strokes and seven gross strokes.

Three shots separated the top three teams in the low net flight. Deb Ford, Mary Kay Kaluza and Louise Smith-Egstrom combined to capture first-place at 47. Karen Bowman, Patti Boerio and Gail Nelsen finished second at 48. Kathy Streeter, Anita Trents and Renee Deering took third-place at 49.

Meanwhile, four shots separated three teams in the low gross flight. Streeter, Trents and Deering carded a 79 to win by one shot over Ford and Kaluza. Bowman, Boerio and Nelsen finished third at 83.

Carson City's Beglin ties for 27th

at Reno Tahoe AJGA tournament

Carson City's Karen Beglin shot an 80 in the third and final round of the Reno Tahoe American Junior Golf Association event Thursday afternoon at Arrowcreek Golf & Country Club in Reno.

Beglin finished the 54-hole event tied for 27th.

Charissa Shang of Calabasas, Calif., won the event with a 216, two shots better than Angelina Kim of Los Angeles.