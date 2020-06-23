Update: Alpine under severe lightning warning

Thunderheads develop over the Carson Range and Lake Tahoe.

AlertTahoe fire camera

A lightning warning has been issued for Alpine County and parts of El Dorado and Mono counties.

Doppler radar has been tracking thunderstorms extending from Emerald Bay to Tioga Pass traveling north 10 mph. Thunderstorms may form into Western Nevada near and south of Highway 50 in the next few hours.

A lightning strike was reported across the Carson River from Genoa Lakes Golf Course at about 3:06 p.m.

Winds of about 40 mph, brief heavy rain and small hail are expected along with occasional lightning strikes.

“If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle now,” forecasters warned. “Don’t be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Strong wind gusts and lightning pose an immediate danger to boaters.”

Hikers and campers should seek shelter in a vehicle if possible.

“Tents and trees are unsafe shelters during thunderstorms. Stay away from creeks and streams as water levels may rise rapidly near thunderstorms.”

Alpine County is experiencing lightning strikes near Woodfords Canyon as a thunderstorm makes its way north toward Carson Valley.

Thunderheads are developing over the Sierra crest, according to the National Weather Service Reno radar.

Heavy rain is falling in parts of the Sierra, while nine lightning strikes have been reported as of 2:45 p.m.

Portions of Alpine and Mono counties are under red flag warnings for lighting through 8 p.m.

There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms to drift over Carson Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

No fires have been reported as a result of the early lightning strikes.

Lightning can create new fire starts and may combine with strong outflow winds to cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity, forecasters said.