Lightning strikes setting fires across Valley

Firefighters are responding to a lightning strike near Out-R-Way in Fish Springs that set a tree ablaze.

A thunderstorm passing over Carson Valley had more than 20 lighting strikes, according to lightningmaps.org

Many of the strikes have been hitting in the Pine Nut Mountains. The fire report came in at 2:30 p.m.

A small ground fire is burning 100 yards off Pine Nut Road west of Lena Lane. Firefighters said some bystanders are working to put it out.

A second fire was reported off the end of Stockyard Road in the Pine Nuts. That fire is reportedly a single tree on fire 3-4 miles from East Valley Road.

Yet another fire was reported by the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch near Mud Lake in southern Carson Valley.

This is the second day in a row that thunderstorms have brought lighting to Douglas County.

Both of the fires started on Wednesday have been essentially controlled.