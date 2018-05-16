Lightning strike knocks out power in Valley

A lightning strike right around 6:25 a.m. knocked out power to three dozen Douglas County residents.

NV Energy is estimated power will be restored to Foothill and Lake Tahoe residents by 9:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued an alert reportng radar showed numerous thunderstorms traveling north along the Carson Range at 10-15 mph.

Half-inch hail and winds of 30 mph or faster are possible with the storm. Motorists should expect strong gusty crosswinds with rapid visibility reductions. Heavy rainfall will result in ponding of water.

Accumulating small hail is also possible, creating very slick road conditions. Motorists should down when encountering heavy rain and hail, and turn on their headlights.