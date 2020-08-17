Lightning sets small fires across region

More than a dozen lightning strikes hit in Douglas County as thunderstorms moved north along the Pine Nut mountains.

The storms carried frequent lightning, brief torrential rain, hail and winds of more than 40 mph.

Forecasters said that frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with the storms. Lightning strikes can occur up to 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

East Fork firefighters responded to a lightning strike that set a fire on Mount Siegel in the Pine Nuts at around 4:51 p.m.

Fires were also reported near Antelope Ridge and in Mill Canyon.

Heavy rain fell along the Sierra foothills on Monday afternoon.