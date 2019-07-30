Lightning sets another Alpine fire

U.S. Forest Service photo of the Dixon Fire smoldering in Alpine County.

dixonfire

Smoke from a fire near Wolf Creek Meadow and Silver Peak in Alpine County prompted several reports of smoke in the Carson Iceberg Wilderness.

The U.S. Forest Service reports the Dixon fire is a tenth of an acre and was started by lightning during last week’s thunderstorms.

While fire officials say it doesn’t pose a threat to anyone camping in the Sierra, they asked people to avoid the area for public safety.

The Wade fire, which started on July 25 from a lightning strike, and was visible from Mesa Vista, is contained and controlled according to the Forest Service.