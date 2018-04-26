Lighting strike sets fire near Woodfords

Update: The Diamond Valley fire is burning away from the Woodfords Colony, though it is well established in a drainage. Firefighters are working to reach the blaze. They are also establishing structure protection for the colony.

Gardnerville, Nev. — A smoke plume could be seen rising from Diamond Valley in Alpine County after a lightning strike on Thursday afternoon.

First reported at 3:55 p.m. after the strike. Smoke and flames were seen coming from the timber off Diamond Valley Road near the Washoe Tribe’s Woodfords Community.

Diamond Valley Road was closed to public traffic so firefighters could gain access to the fire.

Eastern Alpine and East Fork firefighters are responding to the fire.

Lightning storms are forecast for this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 4:20 p.m. rain started falling in Gardnerville.