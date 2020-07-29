Light turnout so far at community coronavirus testing in Minden

Community coronavirus testers are seeing short lines at Douglas High School in Minden this morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

There might have been as many people in the drive-through at the Minden McDonald’s as there were at 8:50 a.m. today for community coronavirus testing a couple of blocks away at Douglas High School.

But folks were starting to show up around 9.

Testing opened at 8 a.m. and unlike the July 15 testing there were only a handful of cars waiting an hour later.

Anyone who would like a free test can visit Douglas High School before 11 a.m. today.

Negative test results are available in 5-7 days. Residents with positive results are being prioritizing for calls.

Douglas has reported two-dozen people have come down with the virus in the last four days.