Lifetime to film Christmas movie in Minden and Gardnerville

Lifetime will be taping a movie in Minden and Gardnerville.

Kurt Hildebrand

Filming begins in early September in Minden and Gardnerville for “Once Upon a Main Street,” a new Hartbreak Films Christmas movie to air on the Lifetime Channel this winter. The film company was also in Carson City earlier this month filming scenes for another Christmas movie titled “Feliz NaviDad.”

Over the past year, NNDA and Visit Carson Valley collaborated by working with the Nevada Film Office on a pilot project to identify attributes that Douglas County could offer to film, television and other production companies. These included beautiful and picturesque landscapes, historic and unique buildings, and distinctive and accessible properties.

Essential information was compiled by Visit Carson Valley and submitted to the Nevada Film Office Filming Locations Database. The information is used by production companies to identify potential film locations that could meet their needs. NNDA supported the effort by securing private contributions for professional photography to showcase Carson Valley and complement the database information.

Visit Carson Valley, in partnership with NNDA, rallied a team of partners and stakeholders to ensure the project’s success and form a broader collective approach: Copeland Cultural Arts Center (Carson Valley Arts Council); the Towns of Gardnerville, Genoa, Minden, as well as Topaz Lake; Carson Valley Inn TJ’s Corral; Carson Valley Golf Course; Genoa Lakes Golf Course; Van Sickle Station; and Jacobs Family Berry Farm.

In determining locations, Visit Carson Valley considered the visual aspects of the locations, potential storylines, architecture, open space, charming historic downtowns, and prior films shot in the area. Each demonstrated Carson Valley as a diverse shooting venue.