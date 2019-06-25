Library celebrates moon landing’s 50th

Fifty years ago, Carson Valley residents joined the rest of the nation in watching from their homes as the first humans set foot on the moon.

Valley Insurance Agent Doug Neddenriep told The Record-Courier that he spent so many hours watching the astronauts that his television’s picture tube went out.

“It was a tremendous advance for human society,” diamond cutter Leonard Ludel said in the July 24 edition of The R-C. “Even in view of the tremendous expenditure, it’s still an achievement that’s overwhelming.”

The 50th anniversary of the famous Apollo 11 landing is being celebrated at the Douglas County Public Library.

The library is hosting a virtual reality experience 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 20.

“With the help of the library’s virtual reality equipment, participants will experience the historic mission from the perspective of the astronauts,” according to the library. “Witness the launch from inside the rocket, take control of the command module, land the lunar module, and take those first steps on the surface of the Moon.”

Participants must be ages 13 and older to wear the virtual reality headset.

However, anyone can watch the experience on the library’s big screen television. Those age 13-17 must have a signed parental permission form to use the virtual reality equipment.

Permission forms are available at the library.