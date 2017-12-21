The Record-Courier is publishing its annual letters to Santa written by Carson Valley second-graders. Fear not children, The R-C has sent an advance copy to Santa Claus for his perusal.

These letters were written by Mrs. Tinius's second grade class at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I Would like a back scratcher.

From,

Alexander

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. How many elves do you have? I've been a good boy this year. I would like a monkey that talks. At Christmas I lilke to wrap presents.

Love,

Enrique

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us presents. For Christmas I want an I-Phone and I want to give my dad a shirt that says "Do not mess with me because my wife is a Lawyer!" Would you like a Rudolph toy? I am in second grade and I've been really good. At Christmas I like to play jingle bells on the piano.

From,

Anna

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for the letters. Ho bright is Rudolf's nose? I am in second grade, I have been not that good. I would like Cosmo the robot and splattoonz the video game for Nintendo switch. At Christmas I like to watch the lights show.

Love,

Matthew

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my iPad last year. I like to Watch movies on it Santa how many elves do you have? I am in 2nd grade I have been good all year long and I wont a drone an iPhone and a gas dirt bike for Christmas.

From,

Gabriel

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. How many reindeer do you have? I'm in second grade and I have been good this year. I would like a new hatchimal. For Christmas I like to play with my new toys.

Love,

Tatum

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the doll a few years ago and the Legos they were fun to play with. How many elves do you have? Are you busy on the Night before Christmas? Does Mrs. Claus go with you house to house. I want a phone, a Laptop, a dog, also a Legofreind hospital, and finally a Legofriend pool. I think I've been good this year. At Christmas I like to decorate.

Love,

Kinsey

Dear Santa,

Thank you, Santa, for the Presents last year. Does Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer live in the North Pole? I've been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would a cosmo robot. At christmas I Like to Play with my presents.

Love,

Veronica

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me Rosco. I wonder how many elves are in the North pole? For Christmas I want a hover board with a timer and a phone please At Christmas I like to play in the snow.

From,

Silvia

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the hover board you gave me. How do you get to every house in one night? Do you have back up reindeer? I am in 2nd grade and I've been good. At Christmas I go around and look at lights. I would like a cellphone.

From,

Leland

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the gifts you gave me last year. How many elves do you have? For Christmas can I have hover board thank you. At Christmas I would like to catch Santa.

From a kind girl,

Brianna

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for the watch last year. How cold is it at the North Pole. I've been very good this year. I would like a snowboard, a drone, and an x-box one. At Christmas I like to drink hot chocolate and watch a movie.

From,

Cash

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my drone from last year. I hope you have a good Christmas. How do you make it to every house in one night? I am 7 and I am in second grade. I would like a BB gun and a hoverboard. At Christmas I like to go around the neighborhood to see lights.

From,

Connor

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents last year. I liked the playstation 4 remote charger, and the pop corn. Why are your elves so tiny? I am in second grade and I have been good this year. Can I please have a hoverboard for Christmas. At Christmas I like to drink hot cocoa in the car and drive around and look at the lights.

From,

Trace Mikubco

Dear Santa.

Thank you for my moana doll and the outfit too. How many elves do you have? I know every name of your reindeer. I would like an American Girl Bitty Baby doll. At Christmas I like to open my presents on Christmas eve.

From,

Makenna

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Stufted turtle you gave me. Why can't elves on the shelves talk to you? For Christmas I would like a lego minecraft set called the Village. At Christmas I like to viset my elf on the shelf.

From,

Caden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents you gave me last year. How many elves do you have? I've been good in School. My favorit thing in School is math. On Cristmas I like to drink hot cocoa and open my presents.

From,

Kenley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the rubex cube last year I like playing with it. Are your elves little? I am in 2nd grade and I want to be a vet when I grow up. For Cristmas I would like a real PUG.

From,

Izzy

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the radio you gave me last year. How many elvs do you have in the North pole? Santa I'm a second grade student and I would like a pet dog. At Christmas I like to open my Christmas presents on Christmas morning.

Love,

Payton

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Zerg last year. How do you fly all over the world in one night? I want a Rival Nerfgun, toy army men, and an army airplane. At Christmas I like to eat food and watch Christmas movies.

From,

Max

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the sleds and all that chocolate and that book from last year. Why are your elves so tiny? I am 7 year old. I'm a good student and a middle sister. I would like an art set and a Kindle. I like to draw and play on the Kindle. At Christmas I like to drink hot chocolate.

Love,

Taylor

These letters were written by Mrs. Nixon's second grade class at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

My name is Bailey. I am in 2nd grade. My family and I go to Nannie's house every christmas. How many rain deer do you have? How many elfs do you have? I am working hard everywhere I go. I'm helping at home. I need rain boots, snow boots, gloves, mitins, snow pants, and snow shirts. I want L.o.O toys, Littest pet shops, flipuzoo toys an books.

Sincerly,

Bailey

Dear Santa,

Hi. I am Uriah I'm glad that you are here. My family always celebrates evry year. We get lots of decorations. Why does Rudolphs nose glow? Do elfs grow to a kid size? How do reindeer run in the sky? I have been very good this year. You are very nice and awesome I nead new gloves. Can you get me a football helmet and a blue mouth guard light up shoes, and an i pad. I wish you a Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Uriah

Dear Santa,

Christmas is my favorite holiday. My family and I decorate our house. We put up lights and stuff. How does ruodof's nose glow? I want a razor car, a punching bag a hover board, and a drone. I need clothes and more shoe. I hope you get home safe.

Love,

Kanon

Dear Santa,

I haven't Been that good this year, but that is good because there is always next year. How do you get rudolphs nose light up on Christmas Eve? But then it is not important riht now I would like a nerf gun for christmas and I would like a snow ball launcher I need pants, shoes, shirts, and, sox.

Sincerely,

Wade

Dear Santa,

I Love Christmas! I have always wanted the two Barbie gymnastics girl's. They are not in the same Boxes. Oh and I forgot to ask you, how are you doing? I hope you are doing great. I also want a couple of Briar horses. We usually go to Idahoe, but This year I am Staying at My house. H you have a safe trip.

Love,

Brentlee

Dear Santa,

Im Luci, my parent's names are Natalie and Tom. My School is G.E.S. We always go to my grandparents for Christmas. Are your elf's your kid's? I'm trying to be good "this" year. I need a clock and a computer. I want a magic set, and a police set too. Guess what I saw two Shooting star in one day! Have a Safe trip!

Love,

Luci

Dear Santa,

I am eight years old. My school is Gardneville Elmentrey Shcool. I am in second grade. Every year my family gose sleding How many elfs do you Have? I Have been good by listening to my family. I need a clock, Book, money, Desk, crayons and boots. I want a Duke, lazerX, computer and drone. Thank you Merry Chritmas. Have a good trip

sincerely,

Antonio L.

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Maddison and Im in 2nd grade. We go Ice skating every year during Chrismas. How Do you fix all those presents in the bag and Why Do you hane elfs? This year I have been good in school. I need LuLuRoe legging and skirts. I want a chapter Books, ane mechanical penicls, Legos and head phones. Have a safe journy.

Thank you,

Maddison

Dear Santa,

My name is Edgar and I am in 2nd grade. I have a queston why d you wear red. I have tried to be nice by helping clean my room. A tradition my family does is write our names and we pick a piece of paper the percon we get we give a present to. I need gloves and I want a remote control helicopter. Merry Chrismas Santa

Love,

Edgar

Dear santa,

I love Christmas. How are you on chistmisday santa? My famaly decoratse every year. How bo your rander fli? I have deen trying to make frinds. i want a i pad, shopkins, and pink glitter slime. Hope you get the present delivred.

Love,

Jayden

Dear Santa,

Hi I am seven years onl and my name is Edward. How are you? I have been good. My famley decorat our home. Haw are your reindeer? I need a new pair of clothes and I want an action figure, and a toy car. Have a safe trip.

Sincerely,

Edward

Dear Santa,

I think Christmas is fun! My mom wraps up Presents for my famly. I think you are good because you are always giving Presents to my mom and everyone. I will be good. I want a toy Pox. I need a new par of shoes. Does anywon help you deliver Presents? Have a good trip!

Thank you,

Alex

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how ya doing? I decorate my house for Christmas we put light's on our house. Am I on the good list? I tried being good. For Christmas I want a elf on the shelf, a new laptop and blue slime. I need new book's, paint, paper and maker's. Good luck Santa.

Thank you,

Hazel

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, my name is Cristian. How do your randeer fly? Every December I set my Christmas Tree in my living room. I need a campuutr Have a Merry Christmas Santa!

Love

Cristian

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Brooke. I am 7 and in second grade. Every year on Cristmas Eve we have a party. How many elf's do you have? My elf made me and my sister dongnunts as as snowmen with m and m's as buttons and eye's. What I want for cristmas is twin hachamals and a want from the great wolf loge. I need shoes, school supplies and white paper. Good luck delivering presents.

your friend,

Brooke

Dear Santa,

My name is Luis. Christmas is my fafrit time of the year. Every year I put on Christmas light on my house. For christmas I want a malersicle, a jet and a cintrl car. I also need boots for the snow. How do you disappear to become dust? I like roodof because his nose glows. Have a nice trip!

Love,

Luis

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet rc dron hot wheels garage with a gorilla on the sid, a Rc car what I need clothes snowboots and Jakes who maks the toys? how many houses do you go to? How Brite does Rudophs nose glow? I have been a good boy I Love Christmas Its my favorite holiday.

Love

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I like to put up decorations in December. Does Rudolfh have a shiny red nose? I want a book I have been good this year How many elves do you have? Merry Christmas.

Thank you,

Yessenia

Dear Santa,

How are you? Every year I set up decorations. Why does Rudolph have a red nose? I like Rudolph. For Christmas I want a Lego set and new shoes. I have been good. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Spencer

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Is it going good? Every Christmas I always go to my gramy's house we open presents and hav dinner. How do you fit in the chimney. And how do your reindeer fly? I have tried to be a godd boy. I want Vans, Dinosaur Books, and elf on the shafe. I wish you a safe trip when you deliver all the presents. Have a Merry Merry Christmas.

Love,

Christian

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, my name is Biesna I am 7 yeas and I am in second grade. Do you like Mrs. claws and your elf's. Christmas is one of the best holidays. I been so good and kind. I would like some cow girl boot's and a girl bike we'll see you later.

Merry Christmas,

Biesna

These letters were written by Mrs. Daly-Fishbaugher's second grade class at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas this year may I please have a iPad. If I had a new iPad I would use it to go online and look up new craft ideas and go on you tube. I could also use it to take picturse it would be fun. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Gwen

Dear Santa Claus,

How are the elfs, How was Thanksgiving, How is Mrs. Claus, and how are you? If it is possibe, I would like a Hatchamal, a class pet, and a four star day for Christmas and the four star day on Christmas eve. Merry Chritmas Santa!

Sincerley,

Chance

Dear Set Clos,

How are the eefs? It if is posabl, I wus like a dron and a jup rop. Marey Christmas!

Sincerely,

Jacob

Dear Santa Claus,

How is misis Claus doeg? If it is Possible, I would like a mrmad tel For Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Legacy

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today with your elvs? If it is possible, I wold like a legoset for Christmes! Merry Christmas

Sincerely

by Jaden

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you going? And is it possible? That you will get mee a nuw skatebord? Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Ashton

Dear Santa Claus,

How was Thanksgiving? If it is possible, I would like a monstr high dolls and beds for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Emi

Dear Santa Claus,

How was your Tanksgiving? If it is possible, I would like a Babby Alive doll for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Alexa

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you? Are you having fun? I wont a real kitine for Christmas! Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Lydia

Dear Santa Claus,

How is your famaly? If it is possible, I would like a remot control drone for Chrismas. Merry Christms!

Sincerely,

Hick

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you? When is my Elf going to come? If it is possible I would like a computer for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Madison

Dear Santa Claus,

How are the Elfss? If it is possible, I would like a zomer and a cross stone for Christmas! Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Marcus

Dear Santa Clos,

How is yor wife Sante? If it is possible I would like a fone.

Sincerely,

Gaige

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing? If it is possible, I would like some hatchtamals for Christmas. Mary Christmas!

Sincerely,

Briannah

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing? If it is possible, I would rilly like some Hatchamols for Christmas. Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Hailee

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you booing to bay? If it is possible, I would like a Barbie with a peregnit dog for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Jalynn

Dear Santa Claus,

How is Mrsis Claus? If it is possible I would like a cloth fat baby doll with a stipte outfit pleas. Ho Ho Ho Merry Christams!

Sincerely,

Sydney

Dear Santa Claus,

How are the elfs? If it is possible, I would like galaxy head phones for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Siriniti

Dear Santa Claus,

All I want is a puppy and a phone and a cat that is what I want for Christmas. Takyou Santaclaus. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Mya

These letters were written by Mrs. May's second grade class at Minden Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the big stuffed black horse last Christmas! I really want a robo dragon that moves! I also want a tablet because I want to bring it on the buss if my mom will let me! I like the elf on the shelf book you sent me and my class.

Love,

Sabella Thomspon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my scooter. Can you please give me the things I wont. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Love,

Ashlyn Swartz

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all The toys you give me. This year I really want a Blue Dron and don't worry I'll Shar it whith my sister and my Dad. And fake nails whith temprary glue because I'm shre you saw whith the other one and a new Nioion and Black Boots whth heals. Mary cristmas

Love,

Charlotte Jones

Dear Santa,

I like wen you are lisen. Can you get me a Nintendo Swiche Ples. I like how you breenging toys for kids. Merry Chrstmas.

Love,

Maci Tietgens

Dear Santa,

Can you please get me some makeup? And some Science stuf. Clous, toys and cooking set. Where do Elfs get there macie. Coloring, fashis set I Love you.

Love,

Reagan Mello

Dear Santa,

Thank you for doeng so much. I want a sharpe kit and a rmot cuntrol car and 1 mor thing a Stowrs Lago box. I wil wish you a MERRY CHRISTMAS. The end Ho Ho Ho!

Luve,

Max Ovard

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I wood like Some toys like a iPod and a roude horse and a hachbole and books and a dolls and a bik blacks and Zomeds cose and shous please! Gemt me all of these presnts.

Love,

Sofia Cervantez

Dear Santa,

Can you please give me a laptop? Thank you for the telescope last year. Can you please give me a trampoline. Con I please have Heelys.

Sincerely,

Ryder Wright

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me the zoomer kittey last year. But I have bin good this year. But this year I want a zoomer unicorn for christmas please. And want a hair Set please that is the most. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely Love,

Camryn Townsend

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for our Christmas elf we named our elf Rosie. I would like for Christmas is light up high tops. In my stoking I wont sour patch kids and a Harshey Kisses. MERRY CHRISTMAS Santa! HO HO HO

Love,

Tatum Bradshaw

Dear Santa,

I would like some new toys I would like a Tablet because I want to make a you tube Chanel You tube channels are fun. I need close I want some cute ones Some cloes are cute to wear pants because I hardly have any I love pants there usable for cold days to redd david goes to school because I love that book. I love books.

Love,

Lilia Closlin

Dear Santa,

please can you give me all of my pessets. I wont a ban now bike and a trempoline. I nede shoes. I wont to read the Maflowr.

Sincerely,

Dameion Zayas

Dear Santa,

Thank you for getting me a trampoline last year. I want a new full size soccer ball. I have a question. Where do your elf's get thief magic? Can you get me a new fishing video game. I also want a soccer goal. Ho Ho Ho! Mery Christmas!

Love,

Landon Newell

Dear Santa,

Is your favorite holiday Christmas? Thank you for the Sega last year! You are nice because you are sweet and kind. Can I plese have a drum set and a dule diske? Merry Christmas!

Love,

Lucas Bonar

Dear Santa,

I hope you got my shrinky-dink letter I sent you recently. Whatever you got for me last year I loved it. I also want Wonder, and Auggie and me. Christmas is my absolute favorite holiday. I beilive i've been very good this year.

Merry Christmas,

Elleny Dedmon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the horse kit last year I Still Play with it at home. My favorites are the Apalosa and Arabean! Please can I have an oraBeed foot Spa and otomatick print camra?

Merry Christmas,

Madeline A. Xado

Dear Santa,

Thak yoy for give us presents. I want a dirtbike and dirtbike gere. I need new shooe for Christmas. I want a Jake Pyle sweatshirt. I want seedleing books. Thak you Santa for my tablet. Thank you for my Nerf gun. You are awesome Santa.

Love,

Avery Brown

Dear Santa,

I am very exicted to get presents. For Christmas I want a ipad for Christms. Merry Christms.

Love,

Claire Barbee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I like accessories for my American girl doll. Thank you for my robot dragon. Merry Chritmas.

Love,

Alie Macken

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the good toys I love them. First, all the presents. Next, I really really weant a pool can you please can I have a pool. Then, can please have a makeup box. Last, can I have a big car toy that drive. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Esmeralda Sanchez

These letters were written by Ms. Wilson's second grade class at Minden Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I hope you like my letter. First, how are you Santa? Are you in the north pole? Next, how do you go down the Chimney? I always want to know. Last, I want a bow and arrow and a hoverboard and head pets. I hope you have a fun Christmas. Marry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Brianna

Hi Santa Claus,

I hope you are happy on your trip. First, how do you fly? Can 8 reindeer really Help? Next, where did get that great big tummy? Was it from eating too many cookies? Last, where did you get your sleigh? I hope you bring presents for the children. Merry Christmas!

From,

Cody

Dear Santa,

I hope you like my letter. First How are you? How are the Elves? Next for Christmas I would like a mod Hart Lokett and Time movi. Last, I would Like to no abowt your Elves and Rander. P.S. How Do you srvive In ThaT cold wether?

Your frind,

Delaney

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer. First, please get me a hoverboard and a bb gun. Next, can you get me a soft footBall and a lava lamp? Also, can I have a Charger and how old are you Santa? But, I also want a cotton candy Maker. Finally I want a 1,000 Dollars. I hope you get to every house.

Sincerely,

Riley

Dear Santa,

This is what I am going to tell you about my Christmas. First, dear Santa how are you? I am so excited about Christmas. Next, I want a time Machine, even though nobody has invented one. Last, I can't wait to see you, also I want a snow cone maker, Lava Lamp, Skateboard, tree house, a locket, and a dancing water machine. That is why I love Christmas. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Sophia M.

Dear Santa,

First, greatins how are you. I hope you have a good flight on the way to my hous. Next, can I ask you a Qustion how do you sirvive? Last, I want a milleyan thousen hundred dollars an a half Pipe connected to a tree howse. I hope you have a great year this year.

Sincerely,

Colt

Dear Santa,

I hope you get my letter. First, I want morkie puppy for Christmas and ai hope you get what I want, Thank you. Next I want a trampoline. What I really want is an iPhone Last, how is Mrs. claus? I hope you like my letter. I hope you have a holly Jolly Christmas.

Love,

Angela

Dear Santa,

When you come to my howe's ples wack me up just for this Christmas and be safe because I her creepy stuf in my house First Santa may I pease have a Lava Lamp to Lite up in my rome. Next how do you go down the Chimney? And your a good prsin because you gve all those presis.

Mary Christmas,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

Greetings Santa this is what I want to know about you how do you know when you get every home. First I want a ice cream maker because they have good flaveors. Next I want a snow cone maker because If I am not I can cool me down. Last I want a cotton candy maker because I can sell some of it and give some to my sister. Done't forget to stop at my home. Happy Cristmas.

Sincerely,

Autumn

Dear Santa,

I hope you get my letter. First, how are you Santa? Next, how do you fit down chimney with the big fat bag. Last, for Christmas I really want a seborn and clothes and a bed for my doll I alsow wont a toddler. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Taryn McCalla

Dear Santa,

I hope you are safe on your trip. First, how are you and how is your wife? Next, I wont a baby stroler and I wont a Baby carrir Last, how is your ranideer? How is your Elves? I hope you give toys to evere girl and boy.

Love,

Aleyna

Dear Santa Claus,

I have: a few questions for you. First, My greeting Is how do you do and how Are your Elves. Next, How do get down The Chimny If we do not have a Chimney and how do your Raindeer Get frome the north Pole to our house so fast. Than, for Crismas. I Want a Skaeteboard, and a rainbow dancing water speaker. Next, I want you, Mrs. Claus, and he elves to have A very merry Christmas. Thank you for All the wonderful gifts and Merry Christmas.

Your frend,

Emma Zane

Dear Santa,

I hope you get my letter. First how are your reindeers? How is Mrs. Claus. Santa, I hope you give me a golden retriever to take care of along with my ether dogs so they have someone to play with also I want to have a horse to ride and do shows and I would like the cast horse to also I would like to have a jummping horse. I hope you have a Marry Christmas.

Love,

Emily Shaw

Dear Santa,

How are you? Please say that you're ok. So first, please give me a charger because we only have two chargers and three devices. Next, I want a gumball machine. How are you so magical?

Sincerely,

Ben Allmett

Dear Santa,

I hope you get my letter. First, my greetings how are you. Next, my Question how dose the sleigh fly? Last, my gifts, I would like a beading set and a phone. I hope you get me what I want for Christmas.

Merry Christmas,

Azzy

Dear Santa,

Greeting Santa! When you get to my house this is what I want this year. First, I want a Xbox 1, footballl and Ark Survival Evolve. How is Mrs Claus doing? Stanta, how do you make the sleigh fly.

Your good Friend,

Colton

Dear Santa,

Greetings Santa Claus How are you? First I want a football and a dog. Second I want to now how do you get down the chimny. Third How old are you? Last whi are yore elfs so ine? I hope you get this letr.

Yore frin,

Blake

Dear Santa,

I am hoping to have some cool stuff this year. First, how are you Santa? Next, I want a time machine. I want a shot gun. I want a football. Last how do you get around the world so fast? Have a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Love,

Kellen Schmid

Dear Santa,

I hope you get my letter. First, I want a computer and a freindship braclet maker. I also want a Lava Lamp and a tree house. Next, How are you Santa? How is Mrs claus? Are the elf's working hard? What do you do over the summer? I hope you get my letter! Have a great Christmas Ho Ho Ho! Merry Christmas.

Your friend

Madeline

These letters were written by Mrs. Hart's second grade class at Minden Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Christmas is my favorite holiday. Rudolph is my favorite reindeer. I want to no how many elves do you have. I have been good. How do you go all over the world in one Night? I want a bow and arrow.

Dylan

Dear Santa,

I like you. Can you get me all looney tunes.tbs. Character. I want to see you and Rudolph. I want to stay up and see you. Have a. Holly jolly christmas It's a Wonderful eve. Santa

Johnny Yerena Santiago

Dear Santa,

How do the reindeer fly, they do not have wings? If you can, my mom wants a bracelet with a heart on it. If you can, I hope you give the poor people all the food they need & the care they need as well. I would like for my family to gather around the Christmas tree. My grandma wants a mug that says best grandma in the world.

Your friend,

Leahna

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing me presents every year I am good. I hope I am good this year. Would you mind saying hi to Rudolph for me? I like you. Thank you again so much. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I like your Reindeer.

Your friend,

Emily

Dear Santa,

I'd Love if you will ket my family come to me on Christmas Eve this year. I think you should help the people who are trying to get a job, but can not. Can you get presents for the families?

Love,

Logan

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a wonderful Christmas. This Christmas I would like my dog gunner to get sum dog toys. Have I been naughty or nice? My dad would reilly like a challenger.

Your friend,

Kaley H.

Dear Santa,

How many presents do your elfs make? I want por family's to have a nice holiday. I want a stuffed animal bunny for Christmas and I want my family to come. What is my elfs name? I can not wait for Christmas! I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a nice holiday, too. Can you give a hug to my teacher. When you come to my house there will be treats.

Your friend,

Serena

Dear Santa,

This year can you make this the best year ever because this holiday if you can visit the people that don't have much stuff like clothes and food that would be great that is what I would like this year. And for my friend Emily Koster can you get her a makeup set! How does your sleigh takeoff? This year Santa my family and I are leaving sugar cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. Can you give my teacher Mrs. Hart a big hug.

Your friend,

Lily

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas it is the time of year to get our family together and get presents. This what I want to get for christmas is a mighty morphin white ranger soot and mask that has full mask and the white ranger sword and I wont a mighty morphin white morpher. My family loves this time of year.

Your friend,

Jake

Dear Santa,

How do you go down the chimney? Can you git me a doll bed for Christmas? Can you get my dog a dog bed? Can you bring my family together this Christmas?

Your friend,

Chistine

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas and can you get a heater jacket for my dad please. My mom wants a plant please Santa. And I what a nerf gun please. And a doll for my sister please.

Your Friend,

Colt

Dear Santa,

How do your Elf's make the toy's so fast? How many Elves do you have? What I would love a kutol putree pleas. And ckud you chrie to help the homeless people. Your best friend.

Love,

Maddox

Dear Santa,

Thank you for delivering presents to all the children. I want a telescope for Christmas. Also, would you mind bringing Kernel a new bone for Christmas? This will be his first Christmas with us. We will have cookies and milk waiting for you on the kitchen table! Wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Love,

Kendall

P.S. We will have carrots to!

Dear Santa,

Hi merry Christmas. Can you give the homeless people money? How are you and your elf's? My hole! Family LOVE'S YOU I mean really Love's you.

Your good friend,

Kadence

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas AND I hope you have a nise Christmas. I been trining to get on the nice list. I also have coocees at my howse. My mom wonts some Tools for a green house.

Your friend,

Trieu

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good flight. If you can please help homeless. I may put reindeer food on the table in the living room. Have a fun ride. Can you also give my dogs Ollie and Fallon bones have fun.

Love,

Charles

Dear Santa,

I would really like an orbeez spa for Christmas, my little brother would like a hover board for Christmas. There will be treats for you & you're reindeer at my house. My family is very excited on Christmas Eve and we all love Christmas. We can not wait for you to come visit our house. We wake up bright and early every Christmas morning to look in our stockings and open our presents.

Sincerely,

Taylor

Dear Santa,

Can you please help the pour they need money. Any my little brother wants a new coat. And can you say hi to rudolph.

Your friend,

Ryder

These letters were written by the second grade classes at C.C. Meneley Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are you? First, I want a zoomer cat thats black and white. Santa, I will charge it every time it needs to be charged. Second, I need gloves I will not lose them. I hope to see my uncle Will. I want to give him a hug. Thank you for my zoomer heghog.

Sincerely,

Ashley

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. First, I relly want a relled chanld fox. I will pik up hise poop and moro. Secant, I need crayons. We bairly have crayons. Mostly, I hope that my elfs have a baby. I hope you are good.

Bye,

Bryce

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa For Christmas I really want a real horse for Christmas. I will tack good cair of it. I will gt a barn for the hors. Next I need some boots. I want them to be purple. I want them to have star on the boots and outlining black. Most I rill hop that my dog rocky is happy. Merry Christmas. Have a gut summer.

By

Taylor

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa and Rudolf. Frist I want a snow bord and I will wear a helmet, elbow pads, and knee pads. Second. I need warm socks like 3 pairs. Last, I hope my grandma, and grandpa come visit.

Love,

Gabe

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa and Rudolf. For Christmas I really want a toy hachimal because I will take goo care of it. Next for Chrismas I need cryons because I do not have any. Most importantly I realy wont to see my onkll because I never see him. I wish you a mery Chrismas.

Love,

Hollie

Dear Santa,

Hllo Santa. Firsh I want zombie stik I play with it. Next I need a tolit my tlit duz fush. Last gamom coms. Thak you. Ho Ho Ho

Kaylee T.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa? For Christmas I really want a American girl doll. I will tackere of her. What I need is cloes. I will owis were them. I really want my gramy to come. I hop you have a griat treip to Amerlica.

Love,

Daisy Cinciala

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! First how are you? I want drawing stuf. Second I need a sorm blankit. Mostly I rilly need Kose soks to keep my feet warm. I wish you a mar Christmas.

Love,

Addison

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa and Rudolf. First, could I please get a skate bord that is hot pink. I will not throw it to the ground. Second, could you get me christmas sweters that will lite up. I hope Skippy comes this christmas.

Love,

Kaylee S.

Dear Santa,

Hi Mr. Clause for Christmas I really Want a pupy and a Skate Board. I will War knee pads and elbow pads. For the Pupy I will pick up the poop. I will fed it. I will get the collar and the lesh. I wish you a mare crismis. Ho Ho Ho

Victor

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how are you. First, I want a Lexes so we can go fast! Next I need a Robot. I will tell evreything I tell to do. I wish my Dad can come to Chistmis. I wish you a mary Christmas. Ho Ho Ho

Carter

Dear Santa,

Hi santa , how are you? For Christmas I really want a American grll doll horse. I will brush her mane and taill evry day. Secent I need warm sox. So then when I go scying my feet wonet get cold. Most inportan I want to see my grandma on Chrismas. I don'te get to see them a lot. I hope you have a very mery christmas.

Sincerely,

Briella

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how are you. Frist I want a puppy I will Take good care of it. Second I need Under Amour sochs. Mostly I want my gert grandma and popy.

From,

Liam

Dear Santa,

Hi Mr. Clause& peranser How are you? For Crisamus fest, I won,t a collPhone I have ben good all the time. Next, I need clos. Lastly, Won,t to see my grapa at Crismas eve this year. I wish you a Marye Crismus.

Kaelyn

Dear Santa,

Hi santa and Rudolf how are you? First, For Christmas I realy want a Nintendo switch. I think I deserve it because I have been good. Second I need markers to color. Lastly, I wish evryone has a great Christmas. Thank you for my star wars book last year.

Angel

Dear Santa,

Hello santa I hope you get me the presents that I want and need. First, I want a glowing figit spinner Next I want a box of legos third. A box of Pokemon last, and not leasst hero fatory. Thank you for giving me Presents.

Love,

Ian

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are you, For Chrismas I want heeleys. Sekent I need clos. Most inportinle, I want my gamo. I will be saef with them. I want Nike soks. I bot see my garmu at christmas thak you for the skaetbord Ho, Ho, Ho.

Jaquarie

Dear Santa,

Me and my fried want a haloguy for Christmas.

Love,

Roland

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa, how are you? First, I rely rely a go cort 8. Becaes I want to go fast but I well wer a hellmet. Next, I nead a 10$ gift kord to buy my piritsa sumthing. Mostly, I hope I and my famuly have a god crismis. Thake you for my presents last yere. Ho, Ho, Ho.

Dimitri

Dear Brandou the Elf,

Brandou I know you are very naughty. First, were you going to hide this christmas you have to not be naughty, ok! Thank you four giving us stuff can you write me back please? We will give you cookies and chocolate. Can you give you a doll that looks like you please?

From,

Payton

Dear Cookie,

I Love being with you dering witer. I try to be goode dering witer. I wish that you can cum everyday! I Love playing hide and go seek with you! I mis you cookie! I hope your elf friends are getting rety for crismis. Mack sher the rander get rety to go to Nuvata. I Love crismis. It is a wudufl day of witer. Can you mack a spis for us I Love you cookie and or friend chipy. Is you friend your bruther?

Love,

Amanda

Dear Santa Clous,

tel Rudoklph even if his nose glows I think that is even cooler than my nose I wish I had a nose just like his. I am sorry about elfy my baby brother threw a toy at him now he is a doll I hope I get a new elfy this Chrstmos. This will be the best Christmos ever thak you Santa Clous. Ho ho ho. Mery cristmos!

From,

Josephine

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? I have been a good girl this year. I would like a Pikni Pop a Hatchimal, real make up and a real puppy. I wanted to ask you if you like mint cookies?

Love,

Claire

Dear Santa clous,

Hi Santa How are you doing? I hope your elfs are getting ready for christmas and your sleigh Do you like milk and cookies? Do you like coke? How are Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman, and The elves Doing? You also like other cookies and other treats and other Drinks. I hope Rudolph's nose is getting ready to glow and those Presints and my cookies and milk will be warting for you and some carrots for Rudolph. I love The Christmas.

From,

Deyoni

Dear Santa Claus,

For my Chistmas I want Alps, a fluffy og puppy, a scarf, a santa hat, a little hat with a cat on it, the world to have peace, I want my family to be nice, a journal, a hula hoop, a jump rope, flash light, fake elf, real elf for me and my sister. Luve you forever Please do not put me on the naughty list please, please. Love you. Love, Love, Love you'er elfs ad you I really hope its warm at the north poll its probly going to be cold I love my family my 2 brother my sister too.

Love,

McKenzie

Dear Rudolph,

I would like to meet you on Christmas. Can I see your cute red nose on Christmas. You are the best reindeer but not of all. I Love You. Can you ask Santa to give me presents even thogh I was Bad.

Love,

William Brown

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello Santa how have you Bend. I hope you have Bend good all year. Im excited for Christmas I hope my Presents are good. My elfs have Bend good too! I hope you like the cookies and milk? I hope your raindeer can fly on Christmas eve even Rudolph I want rudolphs nose to shine and glow all night I Love Christmas I hope you Like the Christmas I cant Wait for christmas.

Sophia Fluhrer

Dear Santa,

I dont know what I wish for yet so you have to make it a supris for me. My Brother dusrvs an elf of his ohw.

Love,

Mady

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas a Yo Kai watch, some roller skates, some Yo Kai medals, and more Yo Kai medals.

Love,

Nathan

Dear Santa,

My name is Keenan. I would like pokemon cards and a kitten for Christmas. I have been a good boy.

Sincerely,

Keenan

Dear Santa,

I would like a sonw gem plese. An Laptop plese I'm baging you. An an battolbots. And a art set. I will sair with my famly. Bye Santa.

Love,

Lucas Bishup Martinez

Dear Santa,

Santa, all I would like a art set and lagos and a tendow swich.

Joey Shatswell

Dear Santa,

I would like a xbox 1. I would also like a skooter. And a bike. I would like a Pool I would like a snake. I would like a tablit. My snake will robouround me.

Love,

Chris

Dear Santa,

wot I wont for Christmas is Lagos ropro NERF guns and Xbox one x allso a mot controll helacoptr and markrs and clrd pensls allso crans.

By,

Tek Tek

Dear Santa,

I want a Huvrbord and a unicorn Pillow and Slipper and a neklis and a hat, and peps, and a blanket that says Love, and a beb8, and gloves, and a dress and a phone and a art set and a Laptop!

Sincerely,

Cassidy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Nerf Gun so that I can shoot toy zombies.

Love,

Austin

Dear Santa,

My name is Melanie I would like a 3ds, a big Leggo set, art set and cat Slippers.

By,

Melanie

Dear Santa,

I want lis her a exbox 1x for crismis. Santa I wud lic a dees. Santa I wud lice a dog. Hapy Crismis Saru. An poknulls in the box for the dog,.

Gregy

Dear Santa,

I want a bigger drumset. And a nintendo swicht. A iPhone. More fish. A drone. A rc car. A dirtbike. Poster. A bigger dirtbike. More Pokemon cards. Cosmo. A new hat. A PS3 game. More fish. Light up shoes.

Sincerely,

Kadnce Flesher

Dear Santa,

I bin a good boy this year. I want geas of waer toys and RolBlox Seasen 2 and Mancraft toys and planes and Leago llelotoys. I wat all of them so I can be Happy.

By,

Caden

Dear Santa,

For christmas I would like a fake pupy that can eat fake food, a phone too big start anamil that is miny mouse and laptop too. Can the laptop have a mouce to go with it please!!! Oh and about the tiny mouse can the shes be pink. Plaese! Plaesa!!!

Love,

Megan

Dear Santa,

I wold like a pokey mon careds for crismas and a pokemon stuf animol and a hachamols box a cat toy.

Tira Jim

Dear Santa,

I won't a cosmo, nintendo swich, 100 biney boos, 40 nmo nmos, 70 shopckns, 70 shopes, Jolly ranchers, 10 packs of Leggos, 11 Packs of Polemon.

Lily

DearSanta,

I would like a motersikle, that is fast 25 miles please, cat, puppy, one eyed hamster, hellmit shows snow miceroscopic L.S.S., tomogchy, lap top, phone, not a flip phone a phone phone. Please! Please! Can I!

Love,

Ashlynn Kavanagh

Dear Santa,

I woud like football cards. Falst Five, fate of the foreists and fate of the foreists Hot weels trok. A Spiter-Man Home Coming toy. From Alex. I have bin kind I want the Spiter-Man toys because I have the move. I have 2 Fast 2 Foreis.

Alex

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want to get a National geographic microscope and a kidibuss.

By,

JJ

Dear Santa,

Could I have a nintendo switch and a wii I will share it whith Mayra and splat toon 2 and super Mario oddisy and I will share it with my dad I will share it with Bruno 50 biney boos. I will shere them with Mayra.

Ernesto Padilla

Dear Santa,

My name is Mayra I have been a good girl I love my family can I have Pokemon evething.

By,

Mayra

These letters were written by Mrs. Sullivan's second grade class at Piñon Hills Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I woud like a remote control puppy, LOL Surprise doll, and a Easy bake Oven. Can I plese have lip balm, bath balms, lps, and lps stuff? Can I have a numnums truck? I rily want a house for my lps. Thank you Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Brooklyn Salmon

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Clous doing? I hope you make it to all the houses thiss year so all the good boys and girls get presents. Santa I will leav lots of cookies and egg nog for you. Santa for Christmas please can I have a microphone for my xbox.

Love.

Matthew Sheryek

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa and Mrs. Claus? Bob and Rosy are being rily funny. Bob was in the blinder today and Rosy was on the wine rake. I will make you some yummy cookies. For Christmas this year I would like a Xbox one. Please and Steelers football year. Mary Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Trey Haber

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas this year I would like some barbies, num nom, Pucker pops, friends, ipad, food, water, Toys, lol surprise, and a home. I hope you have a happy Chritmas Santa.

Love,

Emma Larsen

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a iPad for Christmas. I also want a pirate ship.

Love,

Jeffery Kimbrell

Dear Santa,

I hope you are getting redy for Christmas. There is going to be a lot of smiling faceis on Christmas. Here is what I rely whant for Christmas. I want a microphone, LOL surprise dolls, more blined bags, art supplies, some stuf for cooking, and a musical instrument. Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Jillian Wagoner

Dear Santa,

How are You dooing? I will kike for Christmas is a Puppy, guinnea pig, a Ipad, electric scooters, trampoline, and Phone! I hope you have a wundrfll Christmas this year.

Love,

Hailey Murphy

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the rain deer and the elves? Can I please have a play stashen 4, a shark tooth, a turtel, ipad, grosny gane, hot weells, and Legos. Lego di mechins to please. I also a lizerd, and nerf gun's. Please.

From,

Matthew Midkiff

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeers and elvs diong. Sumtheg I wont for Chrismas is powrs ples and clos and a magnet, and a reindeer ples. Lego and a groshre gam and a hors and exbox 1 and Books and a bord and a scatbord and a pensl box.

Love you,

Luis Munoz

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer and elves? Santa Please can I have a numnums lippgloss truck, pink kid carrige and a puppy, a gift card. 3 more things Please which are a puckerpop, a iPad, lots of suprizes. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Rhiley Heldman

Dear Santa,

Are you ready to fly over the world? For Christmis I would like a nintendo swich, lego set, X-box one, gummys, growsry gang, candy canes, card , computer.

Love,

Judge Smith

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I please have a pucker pop, phone, lol supris doll, num nom brunch boanch, harty quin chocker, dubol figit spiner, Xbox 2, kitten, playdouwe kithen sate, santed julry sate, puck of sichamoll, num nom lip gloss machine num nom show cone machine, glitter douwe, gumball machine, Mrs. ising and Mr. ising, paint sait, microphone, iPad that you can text on and call on, glow grossre gane, video camra, campetar.

Love,

Ava Salmerl

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a good Christmus. For Christmus I wont a iphone and a littl puppy. A lol sepris and a pretend teset I wan't a rele micrfon, dand, and a brums and a pretend stag. Mary Chritmas Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Aspyn Coscurant

Dear Santa,

I hope you can get to evrey haws on earth I rille wont a Ipad with a fishing game inside of it ples. I no that you are rile bise so I will make you a billstand today. Ok is that a deal Santa! Santa I hope you can get to evre haws on plannit earth.

Sincerely,

Chance Atkin

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer How are your elves and Mrs. Claus? I'll make you cookies. I Would like a electric scooter. I wold like a bladblad set. I wold like a tablit. Merry Christmas Santa…

Love,

Mason McManon

Dear Santa,

I hope that your elves are good. I want a black lab ples. I wont a MINDCRAFT wotr tempil and Super Mario Odyssey. Marry Christmas Santa.

Love,

John Crain

Dear Santa,

How are you? Just to let you know I want Ariana Grande HeadPhones, JoJo Siwa head Phones, tripod, camra, computer, and a mavrick Shirt. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Reagan Lerg

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Mr and Mrs Claus? For Christmas this year I would like Battlefront 2 that is all I would like this year. I make cookies for Santa every year. Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus. Hope every body is on the nice list.

Love,

Ben Moore

Dear Santa,

I will make you some great vegan cookies. Santa can I get Assassin creed for the X-box 1 and 1,00000 Robux also can I get 1,00000000 Minecraft coins on the X-box 1.

Love,

Tristian Stumpf

Dear Santa,

How are your raindeer? For Chritmas I want a X-box-1 please and a electchrik socter please. I allso want a phone. I will put food out for your raindeer.

From,

Isaac McCarty

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. How are you? For Christmas I would like 2012 Packer gloves, 2017 Packer helmet, Japan RC cars, mic, and Brett Farve Jersy, and Madden 18 for Xbox One.

Love,

Paxton Hohenstein

Dear Mister. C,

I have been very good this week. I want a Dog for christmas. I will love my Dog all the time. And I also want a cosmo. Mister. C I Rilly want these two cool thanks pleas Mister. C thak you!

Maverick Shamblin

These letters were written by Mrs. Coziahr's second grade class at Pinon Hills Elementary School.

Dear Santa Claus,

How is Mis. Claus and elves? I wot to know your ran ders names. I love you soooo Much. I wot a lot of toys evin a fon soo much and macup, lipstick, popsocket, gold Tiocit, a dog bed, four beds, Slime and pude. I Love Squishies. I do Love yo and I wot a Book.

Love,

Lillyana Solis

Dear Santa Claus.

How is Mrs. Claus? What I would like for Christmas is a slairide. Do your reindeer like cookies? What are all your elves names? I would like a phone. How many toys can you make in a day? I would like a dirt Bike. How old are you Santa? How much presints do you diliver? How good are your treats? Is it cold there? What is your favoret cookie? What are your reindeers names? Is your nose the coler of a cherry? Do you were red every day?

Love,

Kennedi Lytle

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you have a great Chistmas. How much reindeer do you have? Dose Rudolf exist? Dose Rudolfs nose glow? For Chistmas can I have a bell, a Chistmas calendar, a job chart, some candy and chocolate. Can I please have some cookies? Can I have a thing that I can move up for my behavior? Merry Chistmas Santa!

Love,

Isabella Thomas

Dear Santa,

Could you get me a drone with a video camra? I want a light that when you whesle it turns on and when you whesle in it turns of. I want Harry Potters wand. How many elves do you have? I want you to go to my house so I can ride on your sleid. Could I have a trampoline? Santa you have been here for a while. How long have you been alive? Your a really hard worker with toys on your list. You are really big. How can you eat all of those cookies? How old are your rain deair? You are the best!!! Mary! Mary! Crismas Ho! Ho! Ho!

Love,

William Morgan

Dear Santa,

I really want a easy bake oven, a hot glue gun, a lap top, and a hachamal. How are your reindeer doing? I hope you don't get a tummy ake. Do you have to work? Do you eat cookies a lot? Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Alex Russell

Dear Santa,

I rilly do not think you are fat. How is mrs. Claus? Are you getting rety for Crismas? Can I have a durt bike for Chrismas please. My mom says I'am not going to have a lot of presents for Chrismas so get me gear if you can please. It is ok if you can't put it by the tree. I hope no won gets put on the nody list. If they are put on the node list put them on the nice list.

Love,

Gage Kamper

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like these 5 top toys. I would like a girl ginnie pig for Christmas and a kids drum set. If you have a little time left I would like a drone and a kids real phone with games on it. I would like a mega mega nerf gun. How does your slay go? Wear do you get the magic dust? How do the elvs get to have the magic do you leet them use the magic dust? How do you get all the presents to the kids in one day?

Love,

Carter Nguyen

Dear Santa Claus,

For Chistmas I want a Barbie house to play with. How are your reindeer doing? Are you and your elves getting rety for Christmas? Do you like cookies? It is almost Christmas! I love Christmas! Do you like Christmas? Do you fill the stodings?

Love,

Katelyn Denio

Dear Santa Claus,

I want to know how do your reindeer fly? Reindeer do not have wings. How old are you and do you Realy like cookies? Yes or no please cicle it. merry christmas santa claus.

From.

Ethan Berbig

Dear Santa,

I want for chrismas a drone and a real pet and a Nerfgun. How do you get around the world in one night? Is your slay magic? How do your elves build for a long time? Do you do eny work? How do you eat all cookies in one night? How do you fit down the Chimnes? How do your elvs work all those days? Have a meery Chrismas ho ho ho!

From,

Kason Nguyen

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? What do they eat? Do you really journey to Narrnia? Here is my list a dirt bike or an electric bike, a remote control air force plane, a nerf gun, a pincushion that sharpens pins and some threaders. Thank you and Merry Cristmas!

Sicerley,

Rory Tanaka

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing? How are your rainDeer? Can I have a remote control BB8. Merry cristmas! My teache is the best.

From,

Peter

Dear Santa,

For christmas I would like a drum set. How many elves do you have at your work shop? How brite is Rudolfs nose? Which elf is your favorite? What do your reindeer eat? Have a mary christmas!!!

From,

Michael Mirabal

Dere Santa,

Can you Plese Give me a Netndo Swich? Haw are you doing Santa? Haw are the elfs doing? Wat is the frst thing a Elf lrns in scoole? The elfabet! And cud git Cobin, some cars and a tonis or James. Santa what is yor favrit cookie?

Love,

Carter Nahman

Dear Santa Claus,

How are your reindeer? What I want for christmas is oonies, lip stick and lip loss. I wish I can see you? Why can't I see you? Can I ride your slaye? Santa I wish I can wake up an see you. Merry christmas Santa.

Love,

Kayley Cahill

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I am doing realy good. Are you doing good? How are your elves and reindeer? I hope you're all doing very good. May I please have a RC car for Christmas? You are my favorit! Wich kind of cookies are your favorit? I might ride the poler express hope see you! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Keegan Brocchini

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you Today? Can you plese Give me a Skishesie. I thenk im on the notty list. Im tring to be good. I am funny to my mom, cuzine, sisters, Dad, Nena, Nana and Cris. Are the elfs eating Cookies? How does your sleigh work? Is Rudolf real? How old are you? You are good at handing out precents. Mery Christmas!

Love,

Arianna Maldanado

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a phone, please. I would like to have a dirtbike, please. Can you put cookies on my table? I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Aiden Pointer

Dear Santa Claus,

Your elves are so cool santa! Santa are you the boss of the elves? Santa how does your reindeers fly? Santa how do you fit in the chimney? I wont a toy like a train.

Love,

Troy Lonnegren

Dear Santa,

You are the best person ever! Thank you for giving me what I ask for and I would want you to do the same thing this year. I want a lot of things so get your elves working! Ok here is what I want, playdoe, a hatchmal, shopkins, gum, candy, some shoping karts, glasses, strollers, a kittin, a puppy, make up, a phone, and a radeoe.

Thank you.

Love,

Sloan White

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? How are your reindeers? I hope you get me a big LOL Surprise. Waat is it like at the Northpole? I hope you have a great Christmas.

Love,

Riley O'Day

The following letters were submitted independantly.

Dear Santa,

I would like to meet you and your reindeer someday.

I would like you to bring money to the poor; a science kit to my sister, Mary and I would like anything I have been looking at in the stores like a stuffed animal.

Daddy might like to a build a model. Mommy might like a makeup kit.

That is all for now, but please carefully look over this list and decide what you would like to bring.

Your pal,

Trey

3rd Grade

Gardnerville Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I will be baking cookies for you this Christmas. Please take some home to Mrs. Claus, too. I will also leave carrots and a cup of water for your reindeer.

If it is not too much trouble, could I please have a Chromebook. You could give my brother cleaner for his glasses and a lego set.

For grandma, she would like lotion. Daddy would like exercise equipment and barbeque seasonings and sauces. Mommy would like perfume.

Thank you very much for all you have given us in the past.

Travel safe and have a jolly Christmas.

Mary.

4th grade

Gardnerville Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a back scratcher.

Alexander

Second grade

Gardnerville Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a remote car please. Can I have a light up fidget spinner please. Can I have a blow up pool that is blue please. My little brother wants a truck please. How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus?

Randall B. Cooper III

Kindergarten

Magnet School South Lake Tahoe.