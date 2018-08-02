Letter to the Sports editor

Community supports recreational tennis

Editor:

A record 245 people participated in the 35th annual Tahoe Tennis Classic at Zephyr Cove Park. The four-day event that concluded July 29 continues to draw people from across the United States and abroad, with a player from Holland this year.

The tournament is the biggest fundraiser for the Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation. The nonprofit, all-volunteer organization has a contract with Douglas County to operate the six courts. Responsibilities include resurfacing the courts, managing play, and providing instruction for all ages and abilities.

Barton Health for the second year helped sponsor the event. Casey's in the Round Hill center opened its doors for the July 26 Charity Day, while MontBleu hosted the July 27 players' dinner.

The money raised from the silent auction/raffle at the dinner will help to continue to provide the only organized recreational tennis on the South Shore.

With great appreciation,

Carolyn Wright

ZCTCF president