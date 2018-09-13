Laxalt seeks real-time overdose reporting

Attorney General Adam Laxalt has filed a bill draft request he said is designed to help first responders and law enforcement more rapidly address reports of drug overdoses.

The legislation would authorize first responders to report suspected overdoses in real time using the Overdose Detection Mapping Application to detect, track and log overdose cases.

He said the plan is to help identify spikes in overdoses, the geo-location of OD events and geographic spread of OD cases. He said that would also give law enforcement investigative tools to trace ODs back to drug dealers.

So far, he said 18 Nevada agencies have committed to using the system including the Carson City and Douglas County sheriff's departments and Fallon police.