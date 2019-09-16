Late summer storm brings snow to Sierra

Jobs Peak received a dusting of snow on Monday as a late summer storm blasted through Western Nevada. Kurt Hildebrand photo

First Snow

A late summer storm Monday afternoon left snow on Jobs Peak and the Carson Range.

Kingsbury Grade showed snow on the road for a brief time on Monday.

High winds and rain accompanied the cold front that brought critical fire conditions to Western Nevada.

While Carson Valley experienced a three very small blazes, firefighters or bystanders had them out quickly.

The largest fire was one across Grant Avenue from the Gardnerville Walmart. East Fork firefighters received an assist from the rain in extinguishing the blaze that was reported around 1 p.m. The fire was mopped out by 2 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol reported a vehicle spin-out on Carson Pass.

This is the first real snow to fall above Carson Valley of the season. The first day of fall is Sept. 23.