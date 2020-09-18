Lake Tahoe National Forest day-use areas to open Saturday
National Forest trails, trailheads, beaches and other day-use areas in the Lake Tahoe Basin will re-open for day-use only beginning Saturday.
Camping and overnighting will not be permitted, and campgrounds and resorts will remain closed. Emergency Fire Restrictions will remain in effect through Nov. 30.
Additionally, some National Forests across California will re-open, while others remain closed. For details, please see the attached news release from the Pacific Southwest Region of the USDA Forest Service.