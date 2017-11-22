Lake Tahoe funding included in Interior bill, says Nevada Sen. Dean Heller

Sen. Dean Heller says critical funding to protect Lake Tahoe and detect wildfires in the basin is included in the Interior Department's appropriations bill.

Heller, R-Nev., said the legislation includes language directing the U.S. Forest Service to implement the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act he sponsored and provides $3 million to support wildfire management in the basin along with $500,000 to help organizations working to prevent and fight wildfires. That includes money for AlertTahoe, a camera system to help firefighters around the lake spot and respond to fires.

"As a lifelong Nevadan and an avid outdoorsman, Lake Tahoe remains a source of memories for me and my family including my four children and two grandchildren," Heller said.

He thanked the Senate Interior and Environment appropriations subcommittee for recognizing the importance and value of the Tahoe basin.

He sponsored the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act along with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to fund restoration efforts in the basin. That measure was signed into law in 2016.

In addition, he introduced the Emergency Fuel Reduction Act to expedite processes for prevention projects on public lands such as those in the basin.