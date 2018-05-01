Lake Tahoe Community College partnering on bachelor degrees

Starting this fall, students at Lake Tahoe Community College will be able to earn another four-year degree, thanks to a new partnership with a private nonprofit college.

LTCC and Brandman University are partnering to offer a degree in liberal studies, leading to a multiple subject teaching credential. This degree, which can be earned entirely on LTCC's South Shore campus in the Lisa Maloff University Center, will start on Sept. 4, according to LTCC.

Several free information sessions will be held on LTCC's campus next week. The community is invited to attend.

California is in the midst of a teacher crisis, with thousands of K-12 teaching positions unfilled, the college noted in a press release. The state has an annual shortage of 40,000 fewer teaching credentials being issued than is required to meet K-12 teaching needs.

Locally, Lake Tahoe Unified School District has hired nearly 80 teachers in the past five years to keep up with demand, according to LTCC.

"Being able to provide our community with a pathway towards a teaching career is a win for everyone," LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco said in the release. "Our community desperately needs teachers, and there are students here in Tahoe who hear that call and now have an avenue for pursuing it without taking on the cost of moving."

Brandman University, which focuses on providing affordable, flexible options for working adults, is offering this new degree pathway with a 10 percent off scholarship for all LTCC students and alumni, or for anyone participating in the program at LTCC's University Center.

With its $450/unit cost, students can earn the bachelor's degree in liberal studies for as little as $14,400 and up to $23,000, depending on how many units they earn through LTCC, their eligibility for further financial aid and scholarships, and other factors, according to LTCC.

To earn their four-year degrees, students complete some of their coursework with LTCC and then start upper-division classes taught by Brandman University faculty on LTCC's South Shore campus in the University Center. Brandman University's online and hybrid class options along with evening classes at LTCC's University Center add to the flexibility, making this degree program an ideal fit for working adults.

For first-time college students who commit to attending full time and who also are California residents, a free year of college at LTCC can be had through the Lake Tahoe College Promise program. For more information, visit http://www.ltcc.edu/promise.

For more information about the degrees being offered and LTCC's educational partners, visit http://www.ltcc.edu/4year. To find out more about the liberal studies degree through Brandman University, call 916-789-6901 or email Amy Crown at acrown@brandman.edu or Barbara Bartels at bartels@brandman.edu.